It took years of digging and a lucky break to uncover the fraud at the heart of Wirecard. Gideon talks to Dan McCrum about the strange netherworld of financial speculators, private detectives, bumbling accountants and outright criminals that he encountered along the way.

Clips: Bloomberg, Money Talks

More on this topic:

Why we trust fraudsters

Less work for EY auditors? What about more accountability

Wirecard middleman pleads guilty to hacking

Inside Wirecard

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.