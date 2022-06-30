Wirecard: the investigation that brought down a German tech giant
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
It took years of digging and a lucky break to uncover the fraud at the heart of Wirecard. Gideon talks to Dan McCrum about the strange netherworld of financial speculators, private detectives, bumbling accountants and outright criminals that he encountered along the way.
Clips: Bloomberg, Money Talks
Less work for EY auditors? What about more accountability
Wirecard middleman pleads guilty to hacking
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published