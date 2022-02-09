Credit Suisse investors warn they will try to block any extension of vice-chair Severin Schwan, and SoftBank is looking to list UK chip design company Arm Holdings on the Nasdaq in the US after a sale to Nvidia fell through. Plus, the FT’s Robert Wright and leading researcher Virginie Guiraudon discuss the current state of the UK-EU migrant crisis and why no solutions are forthcoming.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Credit Suisse shareholders take aim at vice chair following scandals

SoftBank looks to bypass UK in favour of Nasdaq Arm listing

Can the UK and France resolve the cross-Channel refugee impasse?

Great Britain’s migrant crisis

The UK migrant crisis and Dover

