Egypt’s parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of constitutional amendments that could extend the rule of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi until 2034 and enshrine in law a political role for the country’s military.

More than 80 per cent of MPs in the 596 seat-assembly on Thursday approved the proposed changes, which will now be reviewed by a special committee before being put to a final vote and a popular referendum.

Critics say such sweeping constitutional changes show that Egypt is sinking deeper into dictatorship, while supporters insist they are crucial for cementing stability.

The amendments would extend presidential terms from four to six years and allow Mr Sisi, as an exception, to run again after his current term expires in 2022. A “transitional article” that would give the “current president” the right to two new terms totalling 12 years would also be inserted into the constitution.

The president would be allowed to pick the heads of judicial bodies and to oversee a new council charged with looking after the affairs of judges. Critics fear this may prove a blow to the notion of an independent judiciary.

“These amendments effectively serve to destroy the constitutional separation of powers, concentrating all authority into the president’s hands and solidifying his authoritarian rule,” said a statement by a group of almost a dozen Egyptian human rights groups.

No date has been set for the referendum but it is expected in the first half of the year. With no organised opposition and a tightly controlled press, it is expected the changes will be approved.

Another change would confer a political role for the army to “protect” the constitution, democracy and the “civilian” nature of the state — code for preventing rule by Islamists. This amendment would formalise the military’s already considerable influence over public life. It has not been spelt out how these new powers would be exercised.

Mr Sisi is a former general and defence minister who overthrew his elected Islamist predecessor in a popularly-backed coup in 2013. Since then he has presided over a harsh crackdown against dissent that has targeted mainly Islamists but extended to secular activists at the forefront of the 2011 revolution.

But supporters of Mr Sisi, who have clamoured for the changes, say he has brought much-needed stability to the country and should be allowed to continue to complete the mega-projects he has launched such as building a new capital city. Opponents say he is an autocrat who has rolled back freedoms and filled the prisons with dissenters.

While a few opposition members spoke out in parliament against the constitutional changes, that could not stop the passage of the amendments in an assembly packed with pro-regime supporters. Mostafa al-Gendy, an MP who favours the changes, was quoted as saying of the plan to give the army a political role: “I do not want to leave the future of my children to politicians.”