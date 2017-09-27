This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to resuscitate the Franco-German political axis is off to a slow start. At the corporate level, the love-in is in full swing. But turning all the mutual respect and admiration into value for shareholders will be tough going.

Late on Tuesday, Alstom and Siemens confirmed that the French group would merge with the rail operation of its German peer. The transaction is badged a “Franco-German merger of equals”. In reality, the German company will nominate the majority of Alstom’s board and consolidate its revenues and profits. That sounds more like a takeover.

Another piece of nominative fantasy is the “control premium” of €4 a share, or 13 per cent of Alstom’s share price before news of talks broke. It sounds like the €3.75 a share paid to investors in Gamesa, a Spanish wind turbine group with whom Siemens did a similarly structured deal last year. But Siemens paid that sum itself. This time, Alstom is paying it, and a further €4 a share, using the proceeds from the 2016 sale of its energy division. That sounds more like a dividend.

Alstom shares rose 5 per cent to €35.3 on Wednesday, so clearly its owners believe they are getting something in return for half their equity. The combined company will have more scale — vital when China’s CRRC, four times the size, is steaming into markets worldwide. It will also be more profitable. The rail business of Siemens is tilted towards signalling systems, and has better margins than Alstom’s. Group margins could reach 14 per cent by 2023, say the two companies. Then there are the savings — €470m, mostly from cuts in procurement and administration. Alstom’s share of these, taxed and capitalised, could be worth €7.50 a share, thinks Barclays.

All this assumes that the deal proceeds when two previous attempts have floundered, and the savings are actually delivered. Trains tend to be highly customised, so it will take some time to move to the kind of common platforms that save money in the car industry. Meanwhile, Europe has more train-building capacity than it needs. Utilisation was just 48 per cent last year, according to SCI Verkehr. Dealing with that overcapacity will surely involve job losses — just as General Electric’s acquisition of Alstom’s energy business did.

Siemens may have kept the French government off the merged group’s share register. But this deal could still turn into a political hot potato.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Is the Siemens/Alstom deal sound industrial logic, or is it a politically motivated project? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.