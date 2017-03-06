Car industry titans do not have nicknames like “Mr Creativity” or “Fun-to-be-with Frank”. Handles such as “Le Cost Killer” and “Neutron Jack” celebrate their ruthlessness. Carlos Tavares, chief executive of PSA Peugeot Citroën, will need the same grit to make a success of the €2.2bn takeover of GM Europe.

Overcapacity is the bane of the automotive sector. That is why bosses win applause for slashing overheads. In Europe, a factory that is only 20 per cent idle is going gangbusters. GM Europe has been losing the war of attrition. Market share has fallen by a third to below 6 per cent since 2016. The automotive business has been a consistent performer financially: it has consistently lost money.

Mr Tavares is buying the old jalopy off the street for just €670m in cash and PSA equity warrants valued at €650m. That equates to a thrifty 7.4 per cent of estimated sales. The warrants can be exercised after five years. Peugeot expects to be making hefty annual savings of €1.1bn by then, at a one-off cost of €1.6bn, while shrinking working capital some €1.2bn by 2022.

Two further deal details show how desperate GM is to escape Old Europe. First, it is selling a financing arm — generally a better business for a carmaker than car making — to Peugeot and BNP Paribas for €900m, 20 per cent below book value. Second, it retains the bulk of GM Europe’s underfunded pension schemes.

Mr Tavares’s turnround of Peugeot means he can “split the atom while mapping the genome and walking on the moon”, according to a fan. He has a good chance of succeeding where GM bosses have failed.

Even then, he would have worked hard to lift returns in a mature, crowded market. Group exposure to Europe will rise to 90 per cent, according to UBS. A yearning to be known as “Carlos the Conquistador” may already have seized Mr Tavares. Peugeot’s year-end net cash of €6.8bn could inspire deals far more value-destroying than GM Europe’s modest price would permit. Investors should persuade Mr Tavares that the nickname “Cheeseparing Charlie” is the one to aspire to.

