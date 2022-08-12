All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

According to a 2022 C-SPAN survey of historical and political experts, what first name is shared by the third best and third worst presidents in US history?

In 1992, who made the best-selling (physical) single by a woman in music history?

Which two magicians are the longest-running headliners at the same hotel in Las Vegas history?

What was Britain’s best-selling novel of the 2000s?

Whose CV includes ghostwriting David Beckham’s first autobiography and playing Lofty in EastEnders?

What is the world’s biggest chain of Mexican restaurants?

Factoids, Serious Jockin’ and The Non-Stop Oldies are all features of which long-running radio show?

The Dead of Jericho, with a screenplay by Anthony Minghella, was the first episode of which TV detective series?

Which decathlon Olympic gold medallist came out as a trans woman in 2015?