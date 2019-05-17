FT Series

Art of Fashion Jewellery special 2019

Gaga’s mega-diamond, the alchemist at Louis Vuitton and the gamer turned engraver all star in our dazzling summer issue
Coining it in: the rise of numismatic jewellery

Real money may have fallen out of favour but it’s gaining currency in jewellery

The boundless joys of Surrealism

Three jewellers discuss why the art movement takes their work to another dimension

The new alchemist at Louis Vuitton

In her first interview since taking over jewellery at the luxury house, Francesca Amfitheatrof talks about the adventure ahead and the artists who inspire her

The diamond innovators

Lab-grown, carbon-neutral rocks are changing our relationship with a girl’s best friend. We speak to six designers involved in an industry-changing project

Castro Smith — the ring master

How an East London engraver is creating pieces as personal — and astonishing — as tattoos

Glass act: the kaleidoscopic art of enamelling

Why young jewellers are reviving this ancient technique

Why shell jewellery is a shore investment

Dive into the sea for the most beautiful accessories of the season

Red carpet reruns: the come-back kings of celebrity jewels

Did Lady Gaga’s massive Oscar diamond look familiar? Well spotted. Audrey Hepburn wore it first. And it’s not the only gem to make a dazzling reappearance