FT Series Art of Fashion Jewellery special 2019 Gaga’s mega-diamond, the alchemist at Louis Vuitton and the gamer turned engraver all star in our dazzling summer issue Coining it in: the rise of numismatic jewellery Real money may have fallen out of favour but it’s gaining currency in jewellery Friday, 17 May, 2019 The boundless joys of Surrealism Three jewellers discuss why the art movement takes their work to another dimension Friday, 17 May, 2019 The new alchemist at Louis Vuitton In her first interview since taking over jewellery at the luxury house, Francesca Amfitheatrof talks about the adventure ahead and the artists who inspire her Friday, 17 May, 2019 The diamond innovators Lab-grown, carbon-neutral rocks are changing our relationship with a girl’s best friend. We speak to six designers involved in an industry-changing project Friday, 17 May, 2019 Castro Smith — the ring master How an East London engraver is creating pieces as personal — and astonishing — as tattoos Friday, 17 May, 2019 Glass act: the kaleidoscopic art of enamelling Why young jewellers are reviving this ancient technique Friday, 17 May, 2019 Why shell jewellery is a shore investment Dive into the sea for the most beautiful accessories of the season Friday, 17 May, 2019 Red carpet reruns: the come-back kings of celebrity jewels Did Lady Gaga’s massive Oscar diamond look familiar? Well spotted. Audrey Hepburn wore it first. And it’s not the only gem to make a dazzling reappearance Friday, 17 May, 2019