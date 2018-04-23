The Lake District in the north of England is introducing its own currency to support local businesses and raise money for charity.

The Lake District pound — available from next week — will follow similar initiatives in areas such as Brixton in south London, which has also issued notes to ensure money circulates within the local area.

The Lake District notes will come in £1, £5, £10 and £20 denominations and feature people associated with the region, such as author Beatrix Potter as a child on the £1 note alongside a scene from the Arthur Ransome adventure story Swallows and Amazons, fell walker Alfred Wainwright on the fiver and poet William Wordsworth, on the £20 note, as well as famous mountains and peaks.

Those spending LD£ can also collect stamps in a “passport” when they visit local shops and tourist attractions.

Ken Royall, who founded the currency, said: “Lake District pounds can be spent completely interchangeably with and alongside sterling, but only in locally owned, locally trading businesses, which are unique to or founded in the Lake District and Cumbria.

A scene from the film version of 'Swallows and Amazons' on Coniston Water © Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock

“It’s a fun way of encouraging people to visit all our great local shops, cafés and attractions — the local businesses that make our local culture and communities so special.”

Money raised from LD£ sales will go to local charities.

Local pounds will be sold at post offices, local businesses or online. They can also be returned for sterling. However, new notes will be issued every year and old ones will then expire.

Mr Royall said he hopes many of the 18m tourists who visit the region each year will keep the notes as souvenirs.