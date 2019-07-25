FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

Mario Draghi has paved the way for a fresh package of monetary stimulus to boost the ailing eurozone economy before he departs in October, signalling the European Central Bank will cut rates and embark on a fresh round of asset purchases.

The ECB president said on Thursday that officials at the eurozone’s central bank would look into a range of stimulus options — including rate cuts, a commitment to keep policy exceptionally loose for years to come and another quantitative easing package — to counter fears that the bank would persistently undershoot its inflation target of just under 2 per cent.

“A considerable mass of inflation expectations are moving towards [a belief that there will be] lower inflation,” said Mr Draghi. “We don’t like it and therefore we are determined to act.”

But, Mr Draghi’s “whatever it takes” signal on inflation fails to convince colleagues. (FT)

EU unhappiness over Johnson’s Brexit deal terms Boris Johnson has been accused by Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, of laying down “unacceptable” terms for talks on a new exit deal, setting the scene for months of bruising clashes between Brussels and the new British prime minister. In this piece, the FT considers the two scenarios that could thrust Britain into its third general election in five years. (FT)



France plans lasers to blind enemy satellites France will use powerful lasers to blind satellites that threaten its own assets in space and plans to deploy patrols of “nano-satellites” by 2023 as part of its military strategy against enemies in orbit, according to defence minister Florence Parly. (FT)

French defence minister Florence Parly presents France's new space defence strategy © AFP

Nissan jobs cull The Japanese company said it would cut 12,500 jobs, or 9 per cent of its global workforce, after reporting an implosion in profit in the latest quarter that stemmed in large part from the US. (WSJ)

EU urges alliance with US to counter China tech The EU has urged the US to join forces in countering Chinese attempts to define the technologies of the future, saying a transatlantic alliance is needed to influence global standards for sectors such as telecoms and the internet of things. (FT)

Colony Capital chief to step down Tom Barrack, the real estate investor and ally of Donald Trump, has struck a deal that will see him step down as chief executive of Colony Capital, months after assuming the role in the wake of a troubled merger with a rival fund manager. (FT)

Cobham shareholder unease over Advent deal The largest shareholder in aerospace and defence group Cobham has come out against the company’s agreed £4bn takeover by US private equity fund Advent International, arguing that it does not see the deal as “compelling”. (FT)

US to resume execution of death row inmates The federal government will resume executions of death-row inmates after a nearly two-decade hiatus, attorney-general William P Barr said Thursday, countering a broad national shift away from the death penalty as public support for it has dwindled. (NYT)

Winner of $4.6m Buffett lunch apologises for self-promotion The Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur who paid a record $4.6m to have lunch with Warren Buffett has apologised for self-promotion and “immature” behaviour as questions swirl over why he later postponed the meal. (FT)

Economic data The first reading for US gross domestic product is out on Friday and will provide a chance to see if the trade spat with Beijing has taken a toll on the world’s largest economy. Friday’s print is expected to show US growth slowed to 1.6 per cent, from more than 3 per cent in the first quarter. (FT)

Zuckerberg in hand-wringing mode over regulation Mark Zuckerberg warns of delays to new products because of changes demanded by regulators, with the Facebook chief saying the social media group would now have to invest “a significant amount of our engineering resources” on building tools to make sure the social network remains compliant with Federal Trade Commission regulations. (FT)

Viktor Orban rewrites history In early June, the Hungarian premier wrapped the 1956 Institute, a research centre dedicated to the shortlived uprising against the Soviet Union, into a government-run organisation, part of what critics say is a wider trend of stifling academic freedom and portraying Hungary as a victim of 20th century aggression that is rediscovering its strength under an authentic patriot. (FT)

Three things to know about Boris Johnson’s premiership The prime minister’s promise of post-Brexit unity belies his contempt for Remain voters, writes the FT’s Philip Stephens. (FT)

Fund managers focus on millennials The idea of an exchange-traded fund of companies targeting millennials has prompted groans and eye rolls from older asset managers. But many are catching on to the 2bn-strong, much-maligned cohort, whose spending is projected to increase 17 per cent within five years. (FT)

The Fed’s black swan unit A little-known enclave of the New York Federal Reserve has a crucial mandate: to challenge basic assumptions and avert policy mistakes. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis, the unit reminds bankers that the biggest risks aren’t always in the markets. Sometimes, they’re right inside the building. (Bloomberg)

Syria’s elites squeezed Syrian industrialists say they have become prey to state bodies as President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, having recaptured opposition-held areas, seek to replenish depleted coffers. But the money grab could impede economic recovery by deterring much-needed investment. (FT)

Mueller leaves Republicans and Democrats unhappy After seven hours of testimony Robert Mueller gave both Democrats and Republicans reasons to feel frustrated: he said too little for critics of Donald Trump, but too much for the US president’s supporters. And for the FT’s Edward Luce, Mr Mueller’s refusal to play star witness was aided by a disorganised flurry of questions from Democratic lawmakers, which enhanced the impression of a party in disarray. (FT)

Meat Imposter Vegan food companies are fighting back against laws in America that bar them from labelling their products “meat”. In 24 states this year, meat people — that’s animal meat people, including ranchers, farmers and their lobbyist have worked to pass a legislation to make it illegal for plant-based food to be called meat. (NYT)

A greener commute The FT’s Daniel Garrahan takes to the streets of London to road test electric scooters, skateboards and e-bikes. But some electric vehicles are not road legal and after the UK’s first fatal collision involving an e-scooter, police are cracking down on their use. (FT)

Scooters, skateboards and ebikes: greener ways to get to work