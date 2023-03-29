After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, markets were anxious, and the prestigious, yet scandal-ridden Credit Suisse looked as if it could be next to fall. But over the span of a single weekend, the Swiss government and Credit Suisse’s crosstown rival, UBS, raced against the clock to avert disaster. The FT’s banking editor Stephen Morris provides a front row look at how the deal came together.

