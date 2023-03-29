Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, markets were anxious, and the prestigious, yet scandal-ridden Credit Suisse looked as if it could be next to fall. But over the span of a single weekend, the Swiss government and Credit Suisse’s crosstown rival, UBS, raced against the clock to avert disaster. The FT’s banking editor Stephen Morris provides a front row look at how the deal came together.

Clips from Bloomberg, CNBC, BBC

For further reading:

How the Swiss ‘trinity’ forced UBS to save Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse: the rise and fall of the bank that built modern Switzerland

Saudi National Bank chair resigns following Credit Suisse comments

And further listening:

Behind the Money's December 2022 episode, Credit Suisse's last chance

On Twitter, follow Stephen Morris (@sjhmorris) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


View our accessibility guide.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this podcast

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.