Aim IPOs bounce back as Brexit jitters ease

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

London’s junior stock market has shrugged off Brexit-related uncertainty to host a wave of fundraising activity in recent months, providing a boost to the City’s stockbroking houses.

More than £1.7bn of funds have been raised for initial public offerings on Aim in the year to date, according to data compiled by research provider, Dealogic, compared with £1.1bn raised for the whole of 2016.

After a sluggish start, momentum has gathered pace through the year: IPO deal value touched £834m in the three months to the end of September, the highest for that period since 2007.

Uncertainty knocked business confidence in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote. But small companies that initially halted their capital raising plans are now scoping out an “incredibly buoyant Aim market”, according to Stuart Andrews, head of corporate finance at UK broker finnCap.

“Large businesses can afford to put off their big plans and decision-making, but smaller businesses evolve or die,” said Mr Andrews. “If there are windows of opportunities for them to develop their business, the market is open and equity valuations are good, which is the case currently, they will act.”

The Aim all-share index has risen by about 20 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Aim companies, many of which are UK-centric rather than importers or exporters, are less exposed to risks around Brexit-related currency movements and regulation changes, said Scott McCubbin, partner and IPO leader at EY’s UK division.

“Aim is more robust than the main market in this respect,” he said, adding that he expected another flurry of activity as companies rush to get deals through before the end of the year.

The upbeat outlook is welcome news for London’s stockbrokers, who act as nominated advisers, or nomads, to bring companies to the market and have battled tough market conditions recently.

Last week, Numis, the UK broker with the largest number of clients, reported record revenues in the second half of its financial year, largely driven by an increased volume of equity fundraises and a “strong pipeline” for deals ahead. It blamed a dearth of IPOs for its 38 per cent drop in pre-tax profit in the first half.

City brokerage houses Cenkos and Shore Capital also cited the robust fundraising environment when posting bumper results in recent weeks.

Brokers are awaiting the outcome of a consultation by the London Stock Exchange, Aim’s regulator, on tightening its rules — for example around the due diligence of companies and minimums for fundraising.

Some fear tougher regulation could deter small companies and hurt Aim’s deal flow in the longer term.

“Aim is [already] seen as a less-welcoming market,” said Jeff Harris, corporate finance partner at BDO, the leading reporting accountant for Aim companies. “Some nomads are frustrated by how involved Aim gets in specific transactions.”

But others welcome the opportunity to raise standards in a market that has been plagued by high-profile scandals, such as the collapse of Globo, a mobile technology company that went into administration in 2015 amid allegations of falsified data.

“The proposals are good on balance . . . They are ultimately likely to help ensure the right sorts of companies come to the markets,” said finnCap’s Mr Andrews.

The LSE said it was analysing the responses to its discussion paper and was “pleased that it had generated much thoughtful and positive debate”.