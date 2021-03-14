China-backed Dito Telecommunity kicked off commercial operations in the Philippines on March 8, marking a major milestone for President Rodrigo Duterte’s goal of shaking up the country’s longstanding telecom duopoly.

The long-awaited third player announced the launch of its mobile service in the central and southern provinces of Cebu and Davao, Duterte’s home region, in an online event. The company plans to gradually expand into more areas, including Metro Manila, in the coming weeks, officials said.

Dito’s launch represents one of the largest Chinese investments of Duterte’s administration. The Philippine president has put territorial disputes in the South China Sea on the back burner in order to forge closer economic ties with Beijing.

The telecom challenger — which has had to fend off concerns in the Philippines of espionage by Beijing — is 60 per cent owned by companies controlled by Duterte campaign donor Dennis Uy, who also serves as Dito’s chief executive. State-owned China Telecom owns the remaining 40 per cent, the limit for foreign investments in the Philippine telecom sector.

The choice of areas for the launch pays homage to Dito’s roots. Uy, who comes from Davao, and China Telecom used Mindanao Islamic Telephone, a dormant telecom company, as the vehicle for its successful bid in 2018 for a licence to offer full-scale telecom services, including fixed broadband.

“The rationale for the third telco was to serve the underserved and to provide Filipinos with a better option [and] a wise choice,” Uy said during the launch. Government officials, including Davao City vice-mayor Sebastian Duterte, the president’s youngest son, attended the event.

However, Dito’s network will run only on 4G and 5G networks, raising questions over its coverage in rural areas, where many users still rely on lower-end mobile phones that are not compatible with these more advanced technologies.

More than 60 per cent of Philippine mobile subscriptions are still for 2G and 3G services, according to UK analytics company GlobalData, which projects that those segments will shrink to less than 20 per cent by 2025, in line with the global migration to 4G and 5G.

Dito will challenge two incumbent players that in recent years have faced intense pressure from Duterte to improve services — a popular stance in a country where internet speeds lag behind in global rankings.

The two incumbents — PLDT, which is backed by Japan’s NTT Group, and Globe Telecom, a joint venture between Philippine conglomerate Ayala and Singapore Telecommunications — have deployed record capital spending during the past two years to upgrade their networks and step up marketing. PLDT has enlisted K-pop sensation BTS and Hollywood actor Chris Evans for its recent campaigns, while Globe signed up Korean girl group Blackpink.

“We believe Dito’s entry will have limited impact on competition this year, although this is likely to intensify in the medium term as the new entrant expands coverage,” Janice Chong, analyst at Fitch Ratings, told Nikkei Asia.

Dito’s network already covers 37 per cent of the country’s population. That figure is expected to rise to 51 per cent next year, in line with its five-year commitments to the government, which also involve at least $5bn in capital spending.

The company previously said it aimed to grab a 30 per cent market share within a few years after its launch. Chong said Dito would have to come up “with a competitive pricing strategy” to win subscribers.

Dito kicked off its business with an introductory offer of 199 pesos ($4) for unlimited texts, calls and mobile data connection for 30 days, cheaper than offerings from its competitors. It also gave 3,000 free sim cards and 300 mobile phones to health workers and others on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis.

Uy said the company must be “patient” about achieving profitability. “It was never about making a fast buck. We knew it was a long-term commitment and that if we delivered on our promise, then the business would flourish.”

A version of this article was first published by Nikkei Asia on March 8 2021. ©2021 Nikkei Inc. All rights reserved.

