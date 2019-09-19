Progress in enacting reforms and access to external financing will be key factors for the rating trajectory of a trio of frontier emerging Europe countries currently working towards improved stability and a reduced role for the state in their economies.

We believe that for Uzbekistan (BB-/Stable), Belarus (B/Stable) and Ukraine (B/Positive) progress in improving macroeconomic stability, as well as successfully advancing reforms that increase sustainable and balanced growth, will be important to attract foreign investment and obtain access to external official and market financing in order to meet debt service payments.

After the 2014-2015 economic shock caused by lower commodity prices and increased geopolitical tensions, including military conflict in eastern Ukraine, frontier emerging Europe sovereigns have introduced a policy mix characterised by increasing exchange rate flexibility, tackling inflation and implementing prudent fiscal policies.

Belarus and Ukraine have made significant progress in reducing inflation (not an easy feat as demonstrated by the Argentine experience) with the objective of reaching 5 per cent, while keeping fiscal and current deficits under control.

In the case of Uzbekistan, the reformist government removed foreign exchange controls in September 2017 and aims to lower inflation still running at a double-digit rate (16.5 per cent as of August), a process that is likely to require improved co-ordination between monetary policy goals and the financing of state projects and programmes.

Achieving sustainable and balanced growth represents a key policy challenge. As experienced by other emerging markets, improving macroeconomic stability is a necessary but not always sufficient condition to enhance growth prospects.

While frontier emerging Europe countries have made progress in improving their business environment, as measured by the World Bank Doing Business survey, the reforms ahead include reducing the role of the state in their economies, strengthening institutions and domestic market mechanisms as well as improving the health and efficiency of the banking sector. A robust sovereign balance sheet, reflected in high reserves and low debt, and strong political commitment provide Uzbekistan with space to move forward with structural reforms, while Ukraine’s new government has pledged to work with international partners to tackle longstanding structural constraints weighing on growth.

Increased exchange rate flexibility is a policy enhancement for these countries, as it helps the economy to adjust to changing external conditions while limiting pressures on international reserves.

While government debt has come down in Belarus and Ukraine, and it is low in Uzbekistan relative to similarly rated sovereigns, they face high currency risk stemming from the large share of government debt denominated in foreign currency (which in Belarus and Uzbekistan is above 90 per cent) as well relatively high financial dollarisation.

The large share of public sector banks (between 60 per cent and 83 per cent of total assets) creates the risk of contingent liabilities for sovereigns as well as for an efficient allocation of credit in the economy.

Access to external financing will remain a key component of the frontier emerging Europe sovereigns rating story, but there are differences. Uzbekistan needs to fund an enlarged current account deficit resulting from the removal of FX constraints as part of its economic liberalisation process and public investment projects, while Ukraine and Belarus face significant government debt repayments (including external bonds in the case of Ukraine) in 2020-2021.

Uzbekistan placed a debut $1bn bond in international markets in February 2019. After issuing €1bn in June, Ukraine will probably return to external markets, as it faces $2.4bn of external bond maturities in 2020-2021. The authorities in Belarus have indicated that they plan to return to international markets in 2020, after forays in 2017 and 2018, and to continuing to diversify their financing sources away from Russia.

These countries also have the challenge to increase foreign direct investment, which remains low compared to regional and rating peers. Reforms that address weaker institutional quality in terms of government effectiveness, rule of law and control of corruption could enhance the improvements in terms of business environment and support private investment.

Erich Arispe is senior director of Fitch Ratings Sovereign Group

