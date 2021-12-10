This edition features these stories from ft.com

US consumer prices log biggest annual gain since 1982

UK’s High Court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to US

Santander ordered to pay €68m to Andrea Orcel over U-turn

SenseTime IPO could face delay over potential US blacklisting

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.