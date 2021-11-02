The House of Lords has defeated the government’s plan to limit state pension increases next year by temporarily suspending the so-called triple lock.

On Tuesday, the UK parliament’s upper house supported an amendment to social security legislation that would see the government forced to keep intact the triple-lock protection on the state pension.

This ensures the financial provision for retirees rises each year by the highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5 per cent.

Ministers had sought to set aside the earnings element of the triple lock for 2022-23, to avoid a £5bn pensions bill after the Covid-19 pandemic artificially increased wage growth to around 8 per cent.

Rishi Sunak, chancellor, is expected to overturn the Lords vote in the House of Commons, where the government has a comfortable majority.

If Sunak were forced to find another £5bn a year for pensions — any big increase next year would be permanently baked into the figures — he would have to rewrite the spending settlement set out in last week’s Budget.

Under Sunak’s plan, pensioners are set to get an increase of 3.1 per cent from next April using inflation, a move the Office for Budget Responsibility, the independent fiscal watchdog, calculates will save £5.4bn in 2022-23.

On Tuesday the Lords voted by 220 votes to 178 to back an amendment to a bill that would see the earnings link in the triple lock retained.

However, the amendment did not state that a wage figure of 8 per cent should be used, but that the secretary of state should use existing powers to set another earnings figure for the uprating next April.

Speaking in the Lords on Tuesday, Baroness Ros Altmann, a Conservative former pensions minister who proposed the amendment, said the full suspension of the triple lock would hit the poorest pensioners the hardest.

“It is a myth that all pensioners are well-off,” she said. “More than half of pensioners live in poverty. These numbers will grow if this bill is passed without amendment.”

Altmann noted that since the decision on the triple lock had been made, in September, the government had warned in the Budget that inflation was expected to average around 4 per cent next year.

“[So] 3.1 per cent is clearly a real-terms cut in the state pension,” said Altmann.

The Lords amendment would ensure the government used an earnings figure for state pension uprating next year that took into account the distortions of the pandemic on wage growth.

Baroness Deborah Stedman-Scott, a pensions minister, defended the government’s decision.

“We believe the [bill] strikes a fair balance between the interest of pensioners and those of younger taxpayers,” she said. “I must remind [the House[ this Bill is for one year only. The government’s triple lock commitment remains in place.”



