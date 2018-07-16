Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Students around the world are invited to create short videos on an economic topic for a competition launched by Core, the free online economics teaching resource, in partnership with the FT.

Schools have until October 1 to submit entries of up to three minutes in English on the theme “10 years on from the global financial crisis”. Videos can combine data, charts, economic analysis or links to an economic thinker, and must be presented in an accessible, entertaining way.

Full details are available here on the Core website. Inspiration may come from Core’s resources on the financial crisis and FT coverage. Any school with students aged 16-19 years old can register here to gain free online access to the FT.

The winner of last year’s Core competition can be viewed here.