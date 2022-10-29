© Parker Woods

Louis Vuitton wool-mix and leather hoop coat, £6,500, and wool skirt, £4,200. Rush Jewelry Design gold earring, $2,650 for pair. Stud, model’s own. Vintage shirt, stylist’s own

Proenza Schouler velvet knit hood, £390, and matching dress, £1,530

Gabriela Hearst cashmere top, £3,490, and matching skirt, £4,950. Proenza Schouler leather shoes, POA

Dolce & Gabbana neoprene coat, €2,550. Rei recycled ripstop nylon hoodie, $149. Y/Project leather belt, €850, and denim skirt, €595. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello fishnet gloves, £460. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Louis Vuitton leather and nylon Connelly loafers, £905. Lisa Eisner blackened and hammered bronze California earrings, $1,400

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere-mix coat, £3,985.

Y/Project denim dress, €895. Lisa Eisner polished bronze and crystal earrings, $2,200

Chloé recycled cashmere dress, £1,651. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Scarpa suede Helix climbing shoes, $125. Rush Jewelry Design gold earring, $2,650 for pair

Ferragamo crepe cotton and wool knit tunic, $1,090

Alexander McQueen embroidered mohair jumper, £1,370. Chanel vintage chiffon pleated skirt, $595, araldavintage.com. Claudia Li paracord fringe vest (just seen), POA. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Scarpa suede Helix climbing shoes, $125

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere-mix coat, £3,985, and fishnet gloves, £460. Y/Project denim dress, €895. Lisa Eisner polished bronze and crystal earrings, $2,200. Ulla Johnson ankle bracelets, POA. Vintage boots, stylist’s own

Model, Carolina Burgin at Vision Models. Casting, William Lhoest. Hair, Tiago Goya at Home Agency. Make-up, Sara Tagaloa at Home Agency. Photographer’s assistant, Cornelius Martin. Stylist’s assistant, Taylor Hubbard. Production, Wes Olson at Connect the Dots. Special thanks to The Sea Ranch Lodge, CA