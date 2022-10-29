Photography by Parker Woods. Styling by Jay Massacret. Model, Carolina Burgin

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Louis Vuitton wool-mix and leather hoop coat, £6,500, and wool skirt, £4,200. Rush Jewelry Design gold earring, $2,650 for pair. Stud, model’s own. Vintage shirt, stylist’s own
© Parker Woods

Louis Vuitton wool-mix and leather hoop coat, £6,500, and wool skirt, £4,200. Rush Jewelry Design gold earring, $2,650 for pair. Stud, model’s own. Vintage shirt, stylist’s own

Proenza Schouler velvet knit hood, £390, and matching dress, £1,530
© Parker Woods

Proenza Schouler velvet knit hood, £390, and matching dress, £1,530

Gabriela Hearst cashmere top, £3,490, and matching skirt, £4,950. Proenza Schouler leather shoes, POA
© Parker Woods

Gabriela Hearst cashmere top, £3,490, and matching skirt, £4,950. Proenza Schouler leather shoes, POA

Dolce & Gabbana neoprene coat, €2,550. Rei recycled ripstop nylon hoodie, $149. Y/Project leather belt, €850, and denim skirt, €595. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello fishnet gloves, £460. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Louis Vuitton leather and nylon Connelly loafers, £905. Lisa Eisner blackened and hammered bronze California earrings, $1,400
© Parker Woods

Dolce & Gabbana neoprene coat, €2,550. Rei recycled ripstop nylon hoodie, $149. Y/Project leather belt, €850, and denim skirt, €595. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello fishnet gloves, £460. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Louis Vuitton leather and nylon Connelly loafers, £905. Lisa Eisner blackened and hammered bronze California earrings, $1,400

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere-mix coat, £3,985. Y/Project denim dress, €895. Lisa Eisner polished bronze and crystal earrings, $2,200
© Parker Woods

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere-mix coat, £3,985.
Y/Project denim dress, €895. Lisa Eisner polished bronze and crystal earrings, $2,200

Chloé recycled cashmere dress, £1,651. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Scarpa suede Helix climbing shoes, $125. Rush Jewelry Design gold earring, $2,650 for pair
© Parker Woods

Chloé recycled cashmere dress, £1,651. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Scarpa suede Helix climbing shoes, $125. Rush Jewelry Design gold earring, $2,650 for pair

Ferragamo crepe cotton and wool knit tunic, $1,090
© Parker Woods

Ferragamo crepe cotton and wool knit tunic, $1,090

Alexander McQueen embroidered mohair jumper, £1,370. Chanel vintage chiffon pleated skirt, $595, araldavintage.com. Claudia Li paracord fringe vest (just seen), POA. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Scarpa suede Helix climbing shoes, $125
© Parker Woods

Alexander McQueen embroidered mohair jumper, £1,370. Chanel vintage chiffon pleated skirt, $595, araldavintage.com. Claudia Li paracord fringe vest (just seen), POA. Falke recycled polyamide tights, $39. Scarpa suede Helix climbing shoes, $125

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere-mix coat, £3,985, and fishnet gloves, £460. Y/Project denim dress, €895. Lisa Eisner polished bronze and crystal earrings, $2,200. Ulla Johnson ankle bracelets, POA. Vintage boots, stylist’s own 
© Parker Woods

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere-mix coat, £3,985, and fishnet gloves, £460. Y/Project denim dress, €895. Lisa Eisner polished bronze and crystal earrings, $2,200. Ulla Johnson ankle bracelets, POA. Vintage boots, stylist’s own 

Model, Carolina Burgin at Vision Models. Casting, William Lhoest. Hair, Tiago Goya at Home Agency. Make-up, Sara Tagaloa at Home Agency. Photographer’s assistant, Cornelius Martin. Stylist’s assistant, Taylor Hubbard. Production, Wes Olson at Connect the Dots. Special thanks to The Sea Ranch Lodge, CA

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments

Follow the topics in this article