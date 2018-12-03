South Africa suffered a fifth day of scheduled power blackouts on Monday as the state electricity monopoly, Eskom, took action to prevent a collapse of the national grid, worsening a crisis for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement on Monday the utility, which generates nearly all the power for Africa’s most industrialised economy, said it was imposing the phased shutdowns because “a number of generating units” were “still out of service due to breakdowns”.

The strain on Eskom’s power stations, said to be exacerbated by coal shortages, has alarmed industry as it is biting in summer when demand is low. The unreliability of the power supplied to businesses has also called into question Mr Ramaphosa’s pledge to revive investment in the economy made when he came to power this year.

So-called load-shedding is seen as a last resort to prevent total collapse of the grid, but the latest bout is likely to depress economic activity just as South Africa is struggling to emerge from recession.

“Political meddling at Eskom has basically rendered it a hopeless strategic asset that holds the whole country to ransom,” said Ronald Chauke of the Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse, an anti-graft NGO.

Mr Ramaphosa, a business tycoon turned leader of the ruling African National Congress, launched an overhaul of Eskom soon after replacing Jacob Zuma, under whose presidency the utility was a byword for corruption and waste.

The reforms, which included the replacement of the utility’s board, have struggled to control Eskom’s debts of more than R400bn ($30bn) which imperil public finances as they are mostly state-guaranteed. Last week the group said it was in a “debt reliant liquidity situation” of stemming a cash drain by issuing debts, which ballooned during Mr Zuma’s presidency.

Eskom was once regarded as one of the world’s best-run utilities but began to be plagued by blackouts about a decade ago as it fell behind on investing in capacity. It then rapidly declined under Mr Zuma as he appointed as board members allies who allegedly siphoned off resources.

It was also central to an alleged conspiracy by the Gupta business family to use a friendship with Mr Zuma to control state-owned companies. The Guptas acquired a coal mine supplying Eskom before losing it in their fall from grace after Mr Zuma’s exit from power.

While new management at Eskom has brought criminal cases against former executives, the legacy has been a cash crisis. Eskom is expecting to post losses of more than R11bn in its current financial year, compounding an underlying structural predicament.

Eskom is bringing in less revenue than it did a decade ago as industrial customers have fled off-grid, in what bankers call a classic utility “death spiral”. The rise of renewables-based independent power producers to supply Eskom, a move backed by Mr Ramaphosa, is also making its own coal plants increasingly precarious.

Mr Ramaphosa is under pressure to make tough decisions over the utility’s fate even with elections months away.

“The shortage of coal at several power stations, and the resultant effect of power blackouts, proves that Eskom’s monopoly on power production and supply needs to be broken up,” the main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

The Guptas and Mr Zuma deny claims of wrongdoing, as do the former Eskom executives.

South Africa’s official statistics agency will announce on Tuesday whether the economy began growing again in the third quarter, after this year’s plunge into recession.