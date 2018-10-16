Donald Trump’s increasingly ferocious attacks on the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jay Powell, contrast sharply with the respect with which recent US presidents have regarded the independence of its central bank. In his characteristically harsh personal attacks, the current president far exceeds the pressure to lower rates put on the Fed by his predecessors, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.

Jimmy Carter and his clear-eyed, arm’s-length relationship with Paul Volcker at the Fed helm is the clearest model of presidential restraint, albeit one that Mr Trump is unlikely to emulate. At a time of soaring inflation, I served at President Carter’s side while Mr Volcker did exactly what he warned he would do if offered the job: tighten the money supply and impose the punishingly high interest rates that the president’s own economists had rejected as political poison. The chairman’s resolute monetary management ended a decade of runaway inflation even as it helped torpedo Mr Carter’s re-election in 1980.

No American president wants higher interest rates — even though they may stabilise the economy. To this I can testify from my experience on the White House staff under Johnson and Mr Carter, and later as deputy treasury secretary in Bill Clinton’s administration.

The longest-serving Fed chairman, William McChesney Martin, likened his job to that of “the chaperone who has ordered the punch bowl removed just when the party was warming up”. When Johnson was financing both the Vietnam war and his “Great Society” domestic reforms without a tax increase, he ordered Martin to his Texas ranch to head off a rate rise. The chairman could not resist LBJ’s notorious powers of persuasion and stayed the Fed’s hand. This triggered an inflationary spiral, intensified by Nixon’s economic manipulations during his 1972 re-election campaign: he imposed wage and price controls to restrain inflation artificially, while pressing Arthur Burns, his Fed chairman, to stimulate the economy with easy money. When the controls were removed after Nixon was returned to office, inflation roared back.

This painful history led the last several presidents to keep their hands off the Fed. Mr Trump, after publicly grumbling over three mild Fed rises in interest rates, reacted to a sharp decline in the stock market with a vehemence not seen since the 1830s, when his populist hero Andrew Jackson sought to close the Fed’s predecessor bank and leave the nation without a central monetary authority — as he left office in 1837 he plunged America into financial collapse. Mr Trump blamed the market dip on the central bank, calling it “crazy”, “loco”, “going wild” and “out of control”. His attack on Mr Powell escalated from “not thrilled” to “disappointed”.

The Fed’s modest rise in rates reflects its obligation to protect the economy from inflationary pressures arising from Mr Trump’s own policies — deep tax cuts, increases in military spending, and $2.5tn in debt — all in an already recovering economy. The stock market was reacting more to Mr Trump’s trade war with China and to the prospect of slower growth than to telegraphed rate rises.

Just as this president has sown public distrust in other foundational domestic and international institutions, a continued assault would undermine faith in the Fed’s independence. This could, perversely, raise inflationary expectations.

Mr Trump should take a lesson from Mr Carter, who inherited high inflation from Nixon and Ford. It intensified during his term and by the middle of 1979, with the campaign looming, the president told us that he did not want to leave this legacy even if it cost him a second term. After five anti-inflation speeches, two anti-inflation tsars, voluntary wage and price guidelines, shrinking domestic budgets to impress financial markets at the cost of alienating the Democrats’ liberal wing, nothing worked.

Despite the concerns of many advisers, including me, he appointed Mr Volcker to chair the Fed knowing full well what he planned.

In their Oval Office meeting of July 24, 1979, he said: “Mr President, let me tell you now I think we need to do something with the economy that is not going to be popular at all, and I would not like to go into the chairmanship with a premise that the White House is going to interfere in what decisions are made by the Federal Reserve . . . I am going to be in favour of more restrictive policies.” Mr Carter replied: “I need to get somebody in here who will take care of the economy — let me take care of the politics.”

Not once during the heated 1980 presidential campaign, with Ronald Reagan railing against double-digit interest rates, did Mr Carter blame Mr Volcker. They worked, but not in time to help Mr Carter’s drive for re-election. The low inflation of the Reagan era, still enjoyed by the US today, rests on the foundation Mr Volcker laid, without political interference, in the most difficult political circumstances. Mr Trump, enjoying a much more benign economic environment, should follow suit.

The writer served as chief White House domestic policy adviser and wrote ‘President Carter: The White House Years’