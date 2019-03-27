The leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom has declined to back Theresa May to remain in office after Brexit, as speculation grows that the prime minister could announce her departure date to secure support for her deal to leave the EU.

Mrs May is scheduled to address Tory backbenchers on Wednesday afternoon, with several Eurosceptics saying that her Brexit deal stands no chance of being approved unless she makes clear that she will step down immediately after the UK leaves the EU.

The meeting is part of a pivotal day at Westminster, in which MPs will also seize control of the House of Commons agenda to vote on alternatives to Mrs May’s deal.

Asked whether she backed Mrs May to remain as prime minister, Mrs Leadsom said, “I’m fully supporting her as prime minister to take us out of the European Union.” She added that Mrs May’s future was “a matter for her”.

The prime minister survived cabinet unrest over the weekend, with rumours that some ministers wanted to replace her with her de facto deputy, David Lidington.

Sixteen alternative plans, including soft Brexit variations and a second referendum, have been proposed. A selection chosen by John Bercow, the Commons Speaker, will be voted on at around 7pm, giving the clearest sign so far of what Brexit options MPs support.

“It’s very, very unlikely that today’s votes will reveal a majority of us for anything,” said Oliver Letwin, the Conservative MP who has led the move to take control of the parliamentary agenda. “What they will do, I think, is to indicate where the numbers are and which propositions stand a chance of getting a majority.”

A second round of voting is scheduled for Monday.

Mrs Leadsom told the BBC that it was a “real possibility” that Mrs May could put her own deal to a vote in the Commons before then, on Thursday or Friday.

Hardline Eurosceptics Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson have both suggested that they are ready to back the deal: Mr Rees-Mogg has said his remaining condition is that the Democratic Unionist party support it, while Mr Johnson wants more clarity over how the next phase of negotiations will be different to the first.

Lucy Allan, another hardline Brexiter Tory, told the Financial Times on Wednesday she would also support Mrs May’s deal because “we cannot allow this chaos to continue”.

“In the last few days we have seen Remain dominated parliament hijack the Brexit process, blocking no deal, proposing various new options, creating more delay and uncertainty for our country and for my constituents,” she said. “This cannot go on.”

It is not clear whether Tory MPs will be whipped to support or oppose the various Brexit proposals on Wednesday. Europhile Tory ministers could resign in order to back soft Brexit options if they are not given a free vote. Mrs Leadsom said that the matter was “being considered”.

Meanwhile, Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, told members of the European Parliament on Wednesday they should be open to a long Brexit extension or risk “betraying” pro-EU voters in the UK.

“You cannot betray the six million people who signed the petition to revoke Article 50. Or the one million who marched. Or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the EU,” he said.

“They may not feel sufficiently represented by their own parliament. They must feel that they are represented by you in this chamber because they are Europeans.”

However, he reiterated that if British MPs do not approve Mrs May’s deal the UK would crash out of the EU on April 12.

Additional reporting by Naomi Rovnick in London