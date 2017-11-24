Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Bats with Fangs can bite back. For those who do not speak fluent acronym, the Bats are the dominant Chinese internet groups — Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent — while the Fangs are the dominant US players in the internet, a list which includes Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google and some others. They have risen extraordinarily this year, so that all the world’s largest seven companies by market value are now either Bats or Fangs.

The co-ordinated advance of online companies in the world’s two largest economies is one of the phenomena of the age. It can cloud perceptions of China, which is now the fulcrum of world capital markets. China’s political model is changing as Xi Jinping asserts greater control over the economy, while its attempts to change its economic model continue — and while officials throughout the Chinese power structure signal their worry about the country’s huge overhang of debt.

This is quite a list of uncertainties and concerns. And yet Chinese stocksthat are open to western investment are roaring ahead, leaving even record-breaking US equity markets behind. MSCI’s China index was up 55.6 per cent for the year, immediately before Chinese stocks suffered a 3 per cent reverse on Thursday.

Why so strong? The Bats have the answer. Alibaba was up 117 per cent for the year entering Thursday, and Tencent 127 per cent. Relative laggard Baidu returned 51.6 per cent, putting it barely behind Amazon. The NYSE’s Fang+ index is up 62 per cent over this time.

Next, note that this latest great China rally is unlike its predecessors, which ended painfully in 2007 and 2015, in that it has been led by stocks quoted outside mainland China. The CSI 300 index, a composite of stocks from Shenzhen and Shanghai, the two big mainland exchanges, lags behind the MSCI China index, composed of stocks quoted outside China (like Alibaba and Tencent) by 20 percentage points for the year. MSCI’s offshore China index is even ahead of the mainland’s information technology index for the year.

Another factor may be that mainland investors are taking advantage of the authorities’ slow relaxing of capital controls to park money in Hong Kong. This makes it easier to hold the hottest internet stocks, and crucially lets them guard against the risk that the Chinese currency suffers another devaluation.

Finally, look at valuations. Capital Economics points out that the price/earnings ratio of IT stocks in MSCI’s China index stands at 35, its highest in eight years. The equivalent number for US IT companies is 20. The Fangs cannot be dismissed as hype and overvaluation; but the Bats’ valuations do look exuberant.

SocGen takes this further and slices MSCI’s index into consumer-related sectors (a record 45 times trailing earnings), and all the rest (15). The gap has never been wider. Outside of stocks that allow a bet on the growth of the Chinese consumer, the valuations foreign investors will pay for Chinese stocks have barely budged during the entire post-crisis period.

Chinese tech, then, does seem to be setting up for a classic burst bubble. Not so the rest of China, despite the clear-cut rebound that the Chinese economy has made since credit was allowed to flow again early last year. Investors are not as happy to bet on China’s future as it might at first appear — and a major correction for Chinese indices would not be so alarming.

But that leads to the far more important long-term issue: how is China, now under sharply more authoritarian leadership, going to manage the transition to a more consumer-led economy without triggering a credit crisis?

For this, we need clues from the bond market, not stocks. And Chinese 10-year bond yields touched above 4 per cent on Thursday, an uncomfortable landmark it had not seen in more than three years.

Yields had risen as bond traders grew more convinced that the government under Mr Xi really will attempt to rein in debt. Last month’s statement that the People’s Bank of China governor was concerned about a “Minsky Moment” (or sudden collapse of confidence in debt, as happened after the 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy) was only the clearest sign of this.

Last week also saw regulators take aim at the huge “wealth management products” market, in which investors are offered guaranteed returns — a practice that opens the risk of panic if the funds ever have to miss their return (as was seen after a US money market fund declared a loss after Lehman). Banks will be barred from doing this from June next year.

Broadly speaking, three pathways have looked possible for China as it tries to make its transition. One is that it really does turn into a US-style consumption-led economy without having to endure a crisis first; another is that growth peters out rather as it did in Japan, with the debt creating a weight on the economy; and the third is a Lehman-style crisis.

For the future, it is best to keep an eye on Chinese bonds and other indicators of credit

None of these can be wholly discounted. Strong consumer stocks show that hopes for a consumer recovery are strong, while bond markets show concern about credit. For the future, it is best to keep an eye on Chinese bonds and other indicators of credit. At present world markets are surfing forward on synchronised economic growth largely spurred by China. A slowdown or all-out Chinese crisis would change that.

And as Americans end their Thanksgiving holiday, they should be thankful not only for the extraordinary Bats with Fangs, but also for China’s resilience. Prayers for the future might also be wise.

