All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who are the biggest selling band in music history to be neither British nor American?

Which play was Stephen Fry appearing in when he ran away to Belgium in 1995?

Of what did the 19th-century French general Pierre Bosquet say: “It’s magnificent, but it’s not war; it’s madness”?

Which car rental company was advertised for many years by O J Simpson?

In 2016, Betfair merged with which Irish betting company?

What was officially united by Jean Moulin in 1943?

What’s the name of the park on the southern tip of Manhattan?

In which film was the main character Thomas Jerome Newton played by David Bowie?

What surname has been shared by the EastEnders characters Sharon and Angie and the Coronation Street characters Raquel and Curly?