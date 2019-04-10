The new age of TV From the world-conquering ‘Game of Thrones’ to China, India and beyond — welcome to television’s global age © Paul Garland Can Amazon and Netflix succeed in India? The streaming giants are investing in the continent’s television — creating gritty dramas with global appeal Wednesday, 10 April, 2019 How to dress a television icon From small-screen stars to global style plates, the most powerful characters have a costume to match Wednesday, 10 April, 2019 ‘Chernobyl’ star Emily Watson: ‘TV was very much the poor relation’ The British actress on her new HBO series and why the small screen offers the best parts Wednesday, 10 April, 2019