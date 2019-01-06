Chetwood Financial, a fintech lender backed by high-profile hedge fund Elliott Management, has become the latest new bank attempting to disrupt the UK market after receiving a full banking licence.

Wrexham-based Chetwood began lending last year and won full Bank of England approval to begin taking deposits in late December, making it the only new retail bank to secure a licence in 2018.

Andy Mielczarek, Chetwood chief executive, said the bank would use data science and new technology to target customers who were under-served by big banks with innovative products.

“General banking products have been the same for generations — our core plan is to go and rethink the way the products work,” he said.

In November, the bank launched what it described as the world’s first “dynamic loan”, which allows customers with damaged credit histories to take out a loan that becomes cheaper over time if they improve their credit rating.

Mr Mielczarek, a former deputy head of HSBC’s UK retail bank, said Chetwood was working on a similar product for young borrowers, and in the longer-term was looking to expand into more areas including revolving credit and mortgages. It will also begin offering savings accounts in the first quarter of this year to help support its lending.

The company has not released financial figures since shortly after it began lending last February, but Mr Mielczarek said it was extending “millions a week” and expected its balance sheet to expand from “well into the tens” to “hundreds” of millions of pounds this year.

Further funding to support the growth will come from Elliott Advisors, the UK arm of Paul Singer’s activist fund, which took a majority stake in the group last year.

Chetwood joins a host of digital-focused lenders that have entered the UK market in recent years, including Monzo, Revolut and N26.

The so-called neobanks have successfully signed up millions of users but are still experimenting with different approaches in search of profitability, from traditional lending to commission-based models that could act like data-driven price comparison websites.

Mr Mielczarek said he expected Chetwood to be profitable within 18 months to two years, with another year to be fully self-capitalised. He said the company would partner existing companies to distribute its products rather than build a single consumer-facing brand, and said Chetwood’s cloud-based core banking technology would allow it to scale quickly while keeping down costs.

The bank’s core banking platform — called Yobota — was developed by a separate company founded alongside the bank, and Chetwood co-founder Mark Jenkinson said there was “a huge amount of opportunity” to generate further income by licensing its technology for other companies to use, similar to the approach taken by SME lender OakNorth Bank. Mr Jenkinson said it had already agreed terms with another UK organisation looking to use the platform, with further opportunities outside the UK.