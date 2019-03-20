A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning.

EU leaders tell the UK government there are no guarantees Brexit can be delayed, Google overhauls how it displays certain search results in Europe to avoid more trouble, another round of US-China trade talks are scheduled for next week in Beijing and FedEx shows the effects of a weakening global economy. Plus, the FT’s Kadhim Shubber explains the latest in the fight between Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

