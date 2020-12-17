Anissa Kermiche Tit For Tat salt and pepper shakers, £65, anissakermiche.com/collections/homeware
Clara Baldock

Dior J’Adior earrings, £420, dior.com
Etro two-fabric bow tie, £110, etro.com
Jason Shulman Alice in Wonderland (1951) 2017 photo art print, £60, photographsoffilmspostershop.com
Victoria Beckham Beauty Ltd Lustre Mink eyeshadow, £30, net-a-porter.com
String Ting Happy Days crossbody phone strap, £80, stringting.com
Arkitaip x Laetitia Rouget matches, £27 for set of two, arkitaip.com
Agent Provocateur Christi teddy, £695, agentprovocateur.com
Armani/Casa Pitagora measuring set, £333, armani.com
Ilex Studio avocado vase, £35, ilexstudio.com
Bottega Veneta keyring, £525, bottegaveneta.com
Boodles Raindance ring, £8,700, boodles.com/jewellery/rings
Chanel No 5 eau de parfum, £113 for 100ml, chanel.com
Valerie Objects Futatsumata cutlery, £180, monologue.com
Ettinger Lifestyle Hunter flask with four cups, £135, ettinger.co.uk
Fendi x Chaos headphone holder charm, £490, fendi.com
Jode Pankhurst Barnacle vase, £80, jodepankhurst.co.uk
Neighbourhood Botanicals Dream Dream Dream night facial oil, £28, selfridges.com
Rejig The Cleo puzzle, £30, rejig.uk/products/the-cleo
Alighieri The Glimmer Of Light necklace, £210 (100 per cent of profits to Refuge), shop.alighieri.co.uk
Simone Rocha hair clip, £130, farfetch.com
Harry’s x Tom Dixon razor, £30, harrys.com
Smythson 2021 Mara Soho diary with pocket, £235, smythson.com
Chalk Thandi earrings, £60, thechalkhouse.com/earrings
The Yay Makers Positively Colourful T-shirt, £22, theyaymakers.com
Tiffany & Co gold vermeil Crazy Straw, £355, tiffany.co.uk/gifts
