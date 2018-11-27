Rameau with disco ball and laser beams? Olafur Eliasson’s lighting and design for the Staatsoper Berlin’s Hippolyte et Aricie feels like an excursion into the clubbing landscape of three decades ago. Technology has developed enormously since then, yet Eliasson’s designs unwittingly invoke Harry Kupfer’s 1988 Bayreuth Ring cycle, rich in green stripes and rainbow lights piercing stage smoke.

The remarkable thing about this, the first Rameau opera to be staged at Berlin’s Staatsoper for 275 years, is how drearily the evening’s three-and-a-quarter hours drag by. With the Freiburger Barockorchester in the pit — an ensemble eminently able to do this music justice — it should at least have sounded ravishing. Simon Rattle is an admirer of and an advocate for Rameau’s music, yet his thumping, driven grind through this delicate score sounded depressingly like a series of flogged repetitions, for all the work’s many instrumental and stylistic surprises. It would be so nice if Rattle could occasionally slow down to let a phrase breathe, to give the lines the soft sensuality that they deserve.

Nor could a star-studded cast save the day. Only Anna Prohaska as beleaguered lover Aricie reached a level of sound and subtlety that genuinely caught the attention. Both Reinoud Van Mechelen as Hippolyte and Gyula Orendt as Thésée sang nobly, and Elsa Dreisig’s Diana had presence, but, along with their colleagues, they sounded as if they were fighting a losing battle against the dull acoustic, the too-large house, the noisy orchestra and the stiff staging. Magdalena Kozena seemed uncomfortable and strained as Phèdre, while Peter Rose, as Pluton, was announced as indisposed.

Simon-Joseph Pellegrin’s libretto, based on Racine’s Phèdre, is confusing enough, centring as it does on the queen’s illicit attraction to her stepson Hippolyte, who in turn loves Aricie, who is bound to the goddess Diana. But director/ choreographer Aletta Collins has made no attempt whatsoever to tell the story, merely moving figures through the darkness to correspond with Eliasson’s shifting points of light. Rameau’s opera demands dance, and Collins has a troupe of body stocking-clad nymphs bending and flexing on demand, but it all remains hopelessly abstract.

In effect, this is like being locked inside a room with an Eliasson installation, while an endless Rameau soundtrack is played. There is no dramaturgy, no sense of forward motion, no attempt to create characters or emotion. Some of the effects are striking, but should opera not be more?

If this wildly lavish excursion is an attempt to win a new public for the genre, it is a pity that it never rises above the level of the purely decorative.

★★☆☆☆

To December 8, staatsoper-berlin.de