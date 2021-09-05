Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification: 

  • Power and Borders

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Africa has quietly become the epicentre of the Islamist threat

  • Outline the history of Islamist terrorist groups in the Sahel region

  • What role have Western forces played in countries such as Mali?

  • What can France and other European forces learn from the US experience against terrorist groups in Afghanistan? 

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

