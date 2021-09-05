Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Power and Borders

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Africa has quietly become the epicentre of the Islamist threat

Outline the history of Islamist terrorist groups in the Sahel region

What role have Western forces played in countries such as Mali?

What can France and other European forces learn from the US experience against terrorist groups in Afghanistan?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun