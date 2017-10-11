Time Inc in talks to print others’ digital output

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Time Inc is in talks with digital media companies to publish print versions of their content, even as the US publisher cuts back its own magazines’ circulation.

The owner of Time, People and Sports Illustrated is in the midst of a company-wide restructuring as it seeks to return to growth following its decision earlier this year not to sell itself. Time Inc is exploring the sale of several properties, including its UK magazines division.

“We are engaged in conversations with several pure play digital companies and exploring creating print magazines for their brands,” Rich Battista, chief executive, said on Tuesday. The company declined to say which companies it was talking to.

His comments came as the publisher revealed plans to reduce the circulation and frequency of some of its best-known publications starting in January. Time magazine’s circulation will shrink from 3m to 2m. Sports Illustrated, Entertainment Weekly and Fortune, along with four other titles, will be printed less frequently. The print reductions were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company said the moves were aimed at making its print business more sustainable over the long term. They will not come without a cost: Brad Elders, chief revenue officer, told the Wall Street Journal that Time magazine would have to charge advertisers less as a result of the drop in circulation. But he said that loss of revenue would be offset by the overall savings from the company’s restructuring programme.

Time Inc also said on Tuesday that it was no longer trying to sell Coastal Living, one of the titles it had been shopping around.

Time Inc, like other magazine publishers, is facing an increasingly uncertain future. PwC forecasts print advertising revenue for consumer magazines will fall to $6.7bn in the US by 2021, less than half the $13.6bn that magazines took in 2012. Print circulation sales are projected to drop 23 per cent to $6.1bn over the same period.

Time Inc has brought on consultants from McKinsey as it pursues aggressive cost cuts, and has eliminated or given buyouts to 300 employees this year.

Last year, print advertising and circulation revenue, which together accounted for 70 per cent of its $3.08bn in total revenue, each dropped 9 per cent. The publisher expects 2017 revenue to decline for a sixth straight year.

The company is trying a number of measures to offset the erosion of its print business, including launching a subscription service for pet owners and a rewards programme offering discounts on retailers and restaurants.