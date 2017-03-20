Credit Suisse shuffles Asian markets management

Credit Suisse has shuffled the leadership of its Asian markets business amid concerns that the division is struggling with weak trading.

Asia is at the heart of Credit Suisse’s restructuring plan, but the region’s investment bank was a sore spot in the fourth quarter, earning just SFr7m in pre-tax profits after its fixed income revenues fell 50 per cent from a year earlier.

David Mathers, chief financial officer, said at an investor day that no improvement had been seen in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) markets business so far in 2017. He said performance is “similar to the fourth quarter of 2016” and featured “weak conditions in the markets and trading activities within the region”.

Ali Naqvi, who had only been sole head of global markets in Asia since last July, is moving on to be executive chairman of the same division where he will “continue to actively focus on client engagement” and “leverage his deep relationships” in the region.

Ken Pang, formerly head of global markets trading Apac, was promoted to head of global markets Apac. A Hong Kong-based spokesman for the bank said the changes did not include any departures and were a “strengthening of leadership”.

The Apac investment bank, which includes global markets and an advisory business, earned almost two-thirds of all Apacrevenue last year and 11 per cent of Credit Suisse’s group-wide revenue.

Leveraging Apac’s private banking clients and offering them investment banking services is a part of the three-year strategic revamp that Credit Suisse is almost halfway through. But the bank pared its targets for the region in December and announced SFr300m of extra cost cuts.

“I think the development in Asia is a bit of disappointment, but I wouldn’t interpret this as a reason for a profit warning,” said Daniel Hauselmann, head of Swiss equities at GAM, a Credit Suisse shareholder.

Nikkei Asian Review Asian companies try to shake off two years of weaker profits China’s slowdown and tougher competition will sort winners from losers

He believes that the bank could compensate for weakness in the Asian markets business in other areas. “What I am more concerned [about] is that [CEO Tidjane] Thiam at his first investors’ day wanted to put more capital to Asia and reach a pretax profit of SFr2.1bn, and this target was reduced to SFr1.6bn last December.”

Kinner Lakhani, head of European banks analysis at Deutsche Bank, said the Apac investment bank “appears to face challenges as it transforms from less of a standalone franchise to more of an integrated platform with private banking”.

Credit Suisse’s chief spokesman played down Mr Mather’s presentation, pointing to the bank’s earlier comments on February 14 which referenced weakness in some parts of the markets business globally without specifically talking about Asia.

In his most recent commentary, Mr Mathers spoke of “continued momentum” in the bank’s Apac wealth management business and connected activities. These include advising clients on deals and capital raising, which are part of the investment bank.

Andreas Venditti, a Zurich-based analyst at Vontobel, said analysts expected the Apac investment bank to post first-quarter profits 5 per cent below the first three months of 2016 but “massively up” from the final quarter of last year.

Bloomberg reported on March 17 that Credit Suisse was cutting at least six jobs in equities across Hong Kong and Tokyo. The bank declined to comment.