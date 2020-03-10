Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Matthew Vincent and guests discuss the effects of coronavirus and the new oil price war on banks. Also, Bob Diamond has appointed his flamboyant former right-hand man at Barclays, Rich Ricci, as chief executive of Panmure Gordon, the lossmaking UK stockbroker he bought two years ago. What are the two musketeers now up to? And we also hear from special guest Katie Murray, chief financial officer of RBS.





Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor, Nicolas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producers: Andrew Georgiades and Breen Turner.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.