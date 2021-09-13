Chinese officials want to break up Alipay and create a separate app for Ant’s loans business

Beijing wants to break up Alipay and create a separate app for the company’s highly profitable loans business, Norway’s voters will weigh in on the country’s petroleum production in what’s being called a “climate election,” and a new analysis found that Ireland is failing to keep US Big Tech companies in check. Plus, the FT’s Laurence Fletcher explains why hedge funds are muscling into Silicon Valley and making a record number of deals.





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

