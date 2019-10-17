China’s office market is suffering from decade-high vacancy rates, according to two leading commercial property companies, as weakening demand, a slowing economy and oversupply drag on the market.

The vacancy rate across the office market in 17 major cities monitored by commercial property group CBRE stood at 21.5 per cent in the third quarter of this year, a level of under-occupation last seen during the financial crisis.

Among the top grade of offices, mainland China vacancy rates were at 20 per cent in the third quarter, according to property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, which looked at the market in 18 cities. In the same quarter last year, the vacancy rate was 16.7 per cent.

The rise was mainly due to a drying up of demand, rather than oversupply, said Catherine Chen, Cushman & Wakefield’s head of forecasting and capital markets research for Greater China.

“Contributing factors included slower expansion of co-working operators and financial services companies, and a general cost-saving strategy adopted by most tenants given ongoing trade tensions and economic growth slowdown,” she added.

The US-China trade dispute means that technology companies, which in recent years have grown their footprint in China, have “taken a wait-and-see approach”, said Henry Chin, head of research for Asia Pacific at CBRE. Despite the uncertainty around the trade war none were looking at leaving existing premises yet, he added.

Last year, 12 per cent of new leases in Beijing and Shanghai were taken up by co-working companies, according to Mr Chin. Demand from that sector has fallen to less than 3 per cent of the total in those cities this year. WeWork, which had been expanding aggressively in China, has seen its growth halted by the spectacular derailment of its initial public offering plans in recent months.

In some cities the fall in demand has been exacerbated by oversupply. according to Mr Chin, among the worst affected was Shanghai, China’s most populous city and an important financial centre. The vacancy rate in the city was 18.5 per cent, up from 14 per cent a year earlier, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Developers have tried to be responsive to slackening demand, resulting in significantly lower new office supply over the past six months. In the year to date, the total amount of new supply in mainland China was down 15 per cent compared with the same period in 2018, and down 35 per cent compared with 2017, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

“Looking ahead, we expect that the recent ‘preliminary agreement’ reached by China and the US on trade will be likely to provide some market confidence, and hopefully support demand towards year end and in 2020,” said Ms Chen.

Any meaningful uptick in demand will probably not come before a more substantial resolution in the trade war, after the US presidential elections next year, according to Mr Chin. “There will be a few bumps along the way. In the short term it will be painful for China,” he said.