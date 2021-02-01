Matthew Rocco

Vaccinations in the US have eclipsed the number of Americans who have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began, a new milestone in the rollout of the Covid-19 shot.

More than 26m people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

Out of that group, 5.9m people have received two doses to complete the vaccination process. The latest figures from the Covid Tracking Project show that the US has had 25.8m confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The US tallied 118,780 new cases on Sunday, the lowest since November 9. Hospitalisations have also fallen, hitting a level last seen in late November and reflecting declining trends following a resurgence of the virus that impacted most of the country.

The CDC said 49.9m doses of Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccines have been distributed to US states and territories.

Among all 50 states, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Vermont and Connecticut have administered doses at the quickest rates when adjusted for population, CDC data showed.