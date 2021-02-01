US vaccinations surpass total number of coronavirus cases
Matthew Rocco
Vaccinations in the US have eclipsed the number of Americans who have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began, a new milestone in the rollout of the Covid-19 shot.
More than 26m people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
Out of that group, 5.9m people have received two doses to complete the vaccination process. The latest figures from the Covid Tracking Project show that the US has had 25.8m confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The US tallied 118,780 new cases on Sunday, the lowest since November 9. Hospitalisations have also fallen, hitting a level last seen in late November and reflecting declining trends following a resurgence of the virus that impacted most of the country.
The CDC said 49.9m doses of Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccines have been distributed to US states and territories.
Among all 50 states, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Vermont and Connecticut have administered doses at the quickest rates when adjusted for population, CDC data showed.
Australian start-up wins US contract for home Covid tests
Jamie Smyth in Sydney
The US government has awarded a $231.8m contract to an Australian diagnostics company to enable it to ramp up production of the first Covid-19 home test kits that can be sold over-the-counter without a prescription.
Ellume, a Brisbane-based company, said the deal would enable it to establish its first US-manufacturing plant and deliver 8.5m test kits to the US government to help tackle the pandemic.
The test consists of a nasal swab analyser that connects to an application on users’ smartphones, providing rapid results without sending samples to a laboratory.
It is the first non-prescription self-administered, home test kit granted emergency approval by the US Federal Drug administration, which hopes the technology can help to control the spread of Covid-19. US authorities say the tests can provide results within 15 minutes, with an accuracy rate of about 95 per cent.
“They can be used if you feel symptoms of COVID-19 and also for screening of people without symptoms so they can safely go to work, to school and to events,” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt told a press conference.
The US government provided a $30m grant to help develop the single-use antigen tests, which are expected to retail at $30 per kit.
Ellume said it would deliver 100,000 tests per month from its Australian manufacturing facility until the new US manufacturing plant is built.
At its full capacity the US facility will be able to produce up to 19m tests per month, said the Australian company in a statement.
“We are prioritizing our partnership with the US government to mobilise tests quickly and in the most impactful way,” said Dr Sean Parsons, founder of Ellume. “We will fulfill the order for these tests at the same time as we ramp up the output across our production facilities, creating more possibilities for retail and private institution use in the future.”
Angela Merkel has reiterated that every German should receive a Covid-19 vaccination by the end of the summer, despite the current shortage in supply of shots and uncertainty about future deliveries.
EU member states are in the "big league" of countries vaccinating against Covid-19, Brussels top health official has said in the face of criticism that the bloc's vaccine rollout has lagged behind other rich countries.
Door-to-door testing of residents in parts of Surrey in the UK will begin after two people with no travel links were found to be infected with the 501Y.V2 variant discovered in South Africa.
About half of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands are due to the highly contagious variant of the virus first detected in the UK, the country's health minister has said.
More than 400,000 people worldwide were reported to have died because of Covid-19 during January, the highest monthly death toll of the pandemic.
African-Americans in the US are being vaccinated far more slowly than white people, according to new data from the US public health body, even though they account for disproportionately high levels of Covid-19 disease and death.
Growth in the US manufacturing sector decelerated at the start of the year, even as employment strengthened as a resurgence of coronavirus abated.
