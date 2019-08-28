Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Opioid maker Purdue Pharma and members of the controlling Sackler family have offered to settle thousands of lawsuits against the company for $10bn-$12bn, Phillip Morris International is in talks to merge with Altria in a deal that would create the world’s largest tobacco group, UK opposition parties agree to pursue legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit, the Federal Reserve is forced to re-assert that “political considerations play absolutely no role” in policymaking and Amazon and Microsoft go unchallenged in a $10bn Pentagon cloud computing contract. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent Robin Wigglesworth explains why investors are concerned that the world economy is succumbing to “Japanification”.

