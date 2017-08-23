Where is Boris Johnson on the world stage?

Britain’s decision to leave the EU has privately dismayed many Whitehall mandarins. Few seem to feel the pain as much as those who were once in charge of Britain’s foreign and defence policy.



The concern of many is that the focus on Brexit — and the mercurial behaviour of Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary — are undermining the UK’s traditional strengths as a global player.

“I am pleased I am no longer in the business of representing the UK on the international stage,” one former Whitehall official recently told me. “After Brexit, I would find it impossible to be an advocate for what the UK is doing with any conviction.”

Another former UK diplomat struck a similar tone. “When I turn up to international conferences these days, I feel like a British maiden aunt whom everyone wants to avoid. Europeans and Americans engage me in some polite chat but they quickly move on.”

Passionate Brexiters are likely to dismiss this as sour grapes from former mandarins who were signed up to the European project and cannot get over their loss. After all, Brexit has not stopped the UK from keeping many of its trappings as a global player. Britain is in the club of nuclear weapons powers, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and (alongside France) one of the big two defence spenders in Europe. The UK’s security services, MI5, MI6 and GCHQ, remain world class.

Still, as Whitehall gets bogged down in the immense complexity of managing Brexit, many former leaders in Whitehall feel the UK has lost the diplomatic clout it once possessed. The point was made forcefully on Tuesday by John Kerr, former British ambassador to the US and EU, who asked in the Evening Standard why Mr Johnson has been so absent from the world stage at a time of acute global tension.

Take for example the gathering storm over North Korea. The issue may seem a long way from British concerns. But, as Lord Kerr pointed out, the UK has an embassy in Pyongyang while the US and most EU states do not. “Are we drawing on this asset to give advice to our friends?” he asks.

Lord Kerr posed similar questions on other fronts. “What is [Mr Johnson’s] plan to shore up Nato’s eastern flank, as President Erdogan’s increasingly autocratic regime denounces the US and turns to Moscow? Has he nothing to say about war in Donbass? Why are we silent while President Trump refuses to rule out military action against Venezuela? Or threatens trade measures against China?” The questions go on.

Some political analysts believe Mr Johnson’s silence over the summer has much to do with personal ambition. The foreign secretary last month attacked rumours that he might resign from the cabinet if the UK shifts to a soft Brexit, saying this was “a lie”. Even so, Mujtaba Rahman of Eurasia group noted this week that Mr Johnson has appeared semi-detached in recent weeks and appears reluctant to join the cabinet’s new consensus towards a softer Brexit.

Is Mr Johnson quietly consolidating his credentials as a hard Brexiter ahead of a future Tory leadership election? Perhaps. But in the meantime the damage to UK diplomacy from his passivity is palpable. “Callaghan, Carrington, Howe, Hurd . . . Foreign Secretaries used to cut ice abroad, particularly in Europe and America,” says Lord Kerr. “But maybe that’s not Boris’s game.”

It is true that, in many trade negotiations, the parties start with divergent positions and negotiate a specific degree of convergence. For the UK, the point of Brexit is to escape its convergent regulations with the EU. In the EU-UK negotiations, therefore, the parties will start with convergent positions but seek to negotiate scope for an unspecific degree of future divergence. That is unlikely to be simple.

