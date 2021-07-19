The entry period for the fifth annual list of the UK’s Leading Management Consultants is now open.

The list, compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, a research company, highlights the consultancies most recommended by their peers and clients. The final list will be published online and in print in January 2022.

The results will be based on two surveys — one of consultants’ views of their peers, the other collating feedback from clients.

Partners or executives at management consultancies who wish to contribute to the first survey are invited to register here. Statista will then email a personalised survey link within a few minutes.

This survey of consultants will be open from July 19 to August 27 2021. Participation is free, takes only a few minutes and carries no obligations after completion. Responses are anonymous and will be aggregated and analysed by Statista.

The second survey of roughly 1,000 senior executives who have previously used the services of management consultancies will be conducted in September. They will be recruited through an online access panel to ensure independence.

Consultants are rated across 15 sectors and 14 different types of work. The list also includes advisory divisions of auditing firms and consultancy divisions of technology companies.

Consultancies have no input to this process. For further inquiries, please contact Statista at FTConsultants@statista.com.