Erdogan smarts from rebuff of the Istanbul faithful

In the winding streets of Fatih, one of the most devout neighbourhoods in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a man who forged his career in the city, received a rare setback.

Mr Erdogan claimed victory in last Sunday’s constitutional referendum to boost his powers as Turkey’s president, but with only 51.3 per cent of people voting Yes nationwide, the margin was slim and the outcome contested.

The result that stung the most, his aides said, was Istanbul, the city where Mr Erdogan once served as mayor and where his Justice and Development party or AKP, has won every election since its creation in 2001. Together with Ankara and Izmir, Turkey’s other biggest metropolises, it voted No.

Mr Erdogan has long been opposed by Turkey’s liberals and secularists, but the vote in conservative areas such as Fatih, a densely populated district in the European part of Istanbul, played a big part in denying him the victory he craved on his home turf. He lost the city by roughly the same margin with which he won the nationwide vote.

“In this country, if you are Muslim, you vote for Erdogan,” said Ahmet, who runs a tea shop near the Fatih mosque. “If this was a choice between Erdogan and another person, I know I would have voted for him. But that was not the question.”

AKP insiders and political analysts say the decisive votes in Istanbul came from within the party’s coalition — from religious voters in places such as Fatih who were worried about Mr Erdogan’s devotion to the Islamist cause and from a separate, smaller section of its base: educated, urban conservatives who this time stayed away from the polls.

Fatih is normally a reliable source of support for the AKP. But on Sunday it voted for Yes by just a fraction over 50 per cent, leaving the party analysing the vote ballot by ballot, according to one party insider. “It should have been more,” the person said. “It’s a warning.”

In the district’s tea shops and on its street corners, locals say they were unprepared to back the constitutional changes, which will increase the president’s leverage over the government and the judiciary and may allow him to remain in office until 2029.

Some argue that, in his eagerness to bolster his own power, Mr Erdogan has wavered in his devotion to the Islamist cause.

“Is Mr Erdogan still a Muslim?” a neighbourhood elder holding court near the mosque entrance asked jokingly. “He’s run to the middle to get his referendum, but he has forgotten us.”

For some voters, Mr Erdogan’s campaign was countered by a vestige of the past — the followers of the country’s original Islamist politician, Necmettin Erbakan.

Mr Erbakan, once a mentor to Mr Erdogan, may be dead, and the remnants of the political party he founded, the Felicity party, withered, but its network of clerics and elders strongly opposed the president.

Three senior figures in the party, who asked for anonymity, blame Mr Erdogan for what they see as his political opportunism — and his failure to mount a wholesale break with Turkey’s secular constitution, the path they see as the nation’s true will.

“If you ask the Felicity party, they think the AKP has lost total touch with its Islamist background and gone into corruption and cronyism,” said Ezgi Basaran Karli, an academic at St Antony’s College at Oxford university. “It’s become a pragmatic, neoliberal party, and that’s detrimental to the Islamist movement.”

If for some in the party, Mr Erdogan has become too centrist, for others, he has become too heavy-handed.

In the middle class but conservative neighbourhood of Uskudar on the Asian side of the Bosphorus — where the president keeps his Istanbul home — people voted 53.3 per cent against his constitutional changes.

“I am not like those village people he orders around, looking for free coal and [heating] gas,” said 23-year-old Bayram, an engineering student. “I said no because he never convinced me — it’s that simple.”

Bilge, a headscarf-wearing mother of three shopping in Uskudar, added that she did not approve of the president’s pre-referendum criticisms of Europe.

“I studied in Germany, and came back in 2005. To get his referendum, he kept calling Merkel a Nazi,” she said. “I don’t want a leader who behaves like that — I want one like Erdogan was when I came back. What do I tell my German friends?”

The AKP has not finished analysing the returns, which have yet to be formally published by the country’s elections board, but it is clear that what made the referendum too close for comfort was the lack of support from the parties’ two extremes: the staunchly pious Islamists, such as Mr Erdogan’s critics outside the Fatih mosque, and the mildly conservative, educated voters such as Bilge in Uskudar.

As it looks ahead to 2019 elections, the AKP remains Turkey’s predominant force by far. But it faces the challenge of winning back two factions that repel each other.

“It’s an issue, clearly,” said one person who helped lead the campaign in Istanbul. “But it’s an issue of language, of how we communicate. It’s not an issue of policies.”