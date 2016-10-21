House of modern masterpieces: Shchukin at Fondation Louis Vuitton

When Sergei Shchukin began buying up Matisses and Picassos in 1900s Paris, a patron emerged of a power and influence not seen since Renaissance princes and popes. The fabulously wealthy, astute Russian textile merchant, his eye honed on details of fabric and thread, was both a Maecenas and a messenger. Allowing Matisse complete freedom while inviting monumentality of scope and stylised treatments of the figure, Shchukin commissioned in 1910 the large “Dance” and “Music” panels which were decisive for modern art.

As significant was the effect of showing such works in open afternoons at his Moscow palace. From the thrill with which Malevich, Tatlin and their colleagues, who had never left Russia, encountered Parisian modernism there, was born the revolution of abstraction.

In 1918, Shchukin fled Bolshevik Russia with forged passports and diamonds hidden in his daughter’s doll. His collection was nationalised, divided between St Petersburg’s Hermitage and Moscow’s Pushkin Museum, then banned from view entirely and buried in basements. Now his works are the jewels of Russian museums, but Shchukin’s name remains little known abroad.

Who better to introduce it than luxury-goods baron and billionaire collector Bernard Arnault? Icons of Modernity: The Shchukin Collection, opening today at Arnault’s Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, delivers both enormous pleasure and a rare, real contribution to art history.

Its direct achievements are threefold. First, it brings to the west masterpieces not seen here for half a century, notably Matisse’s six-foot symphonic interior “L’Atelier Rose”, newly restored, light and fresh as a watercolour washed with spring sunlight. Within an overall pink tonality, depictions of sculptures and pictures in the picture stand in for human presences, floral forms challenge an empty vase, arabesques rise in rhythm to the foliage outside a window. This allegory of growth and creation, art versus reality, looks sensational in Frank Gehry’s glassy building, all curves and sails set in dialogue with the leafy Bois de Boulogne.

Second, the show reunites over a hundred pieces from the collection, replicating Shchukin’s original mise-en-scènes in Gehry’s playful, ample spaces. Some dozen purple and lilac Tahitian Gauguins of exotic nudes, so languorous that they seem in a trance — “Aha oé feii (Eh quoi! tu es jalouse?)”, “Eiaha ohipa (Ne pas travailler)” — are installed as an immersive fresco, suggestive, as Shchukin wanted, of church interiors. In Russia, which lacked a tradition of nude painting, these were scandalous; Shchukin, who stammered, would draw back a curtain to reveal them with the doubting boast: “See what a m-madman painted, and another m-madman bought!”

Third, the Fondation juxtaposes Shchukin’s Paris pieces with Russian masterworks, borrowed from MoMA, Amsterdam’s Stedelijk, Thessaloniki’s Costakis collection, in an impressive tracing of lineage. Picasso’s schematised “Buste de la fermière” hangs between Rodchenko’s pure geometric abstractions “Deux Circles” and “Ligne no 128”, which it inspired. Either side of the Spaniard’s blocky peasant woman “La Fermière” (1908) are Malevich’s primitivist “Paysanne avec seaux” (1912) and its cubo-futurist successor “Porteuse de seaux” (1912-13), where pails become angled cones animated with metallic sheens, and the water carrier’s head is a reddish parallelogram.

Shchukin, like Alfred Barr in New York a generation later, wanted to build a museum of modern art as a teaching tool. Unerringly, he sensed where the pulse of modernity was heading. Grasping Cubist implications before Cubism was invented or named, he stalked his prey: initially the twisted, off-kilter figures, stiff as wood blocks, of Picasso’s “Femme a l’eventail” and “La Dryade”, gaping open legs like a vault. Then — when Gertrude Stein agreed to sell — the massive compacted “Trois Femmes”, heads, torsos, limbs reduced to mandala forms as if bodies have turned to stone.

These are cerebral pictures, but suffusing the show is something more powerful: the emotional charge each held for this nervy collector. “If you feel a psychological shock in front of a painting, buy it without further ado,” Shchukin advised his daughter. Today, oligarchs snap up paintings like yachts. Unfolding the story of Shchukin’s troubled endeavours, this exhibition celebrates why art matters, its meaning for heart and soul.

Shchukin began conventionally, accompanying his older brother Pyotr on a Paris trip to buy Impressionist paintings. Sergei came away with Pissarro’s shimmering “L’avenue de l’opera” straight off the easel, but quickly realised that Impressionism’s roots, and potential to evolve, lay with Monet. Until 1904, he built a unique assembly of landmarks in Monet’s development. The Monet room here is a stunner, opening with the 1866 oil sketch for his unfinished, unfinishable “Le Déjeuner sur l’Herbe”, painted en plein air in Fontainebleau as a manifesto for modern figure painting and riposte to Manet, and closing with the seagulls flapping through a rosy haze in “Les Mouettes. Le Parliament de Londres” (1904), most expressive of the Thames series.

In 1904-05 the Russo-Japanese war brought economic depression and unrest. Shchukin made a million roubles buying fabric stocks cheap and selling high. But during the November 1905 insurgency, Shchukin’s youngest son, aged 17, disappeared. Crazed with anxiety, Shchukin retreated abroad. In March 1906 he came across Matisse’s “Joie de Vivre” at the Paris salon; weeks later a telegram announced that his son’s body had been pulled from the thawing Moscow river. The verdict was suicide. Within a year, Shchukin’s wife was dead. His brother poisoned himself in 1908. In 1910, on the anniversary of his mother’s death, Shchukin’s second son shot himself.

From 1905 until 1914, Shchukin took revenge on personal catastrophe with a desperate quest, religious in fervour, to find meaning in life through the difficult cutting edge of modernity. The stark figures on monochrome grounds in “Dance” and “Music” shocked him, but “overall I find the panels interesting and hope to like them one day. I have total confidence in you. The public is against you now, but the future is yours,” he told Matisse. He did not bat an eyelid when, awaiting a promised “harmony in blue”, he received “La Desserte (Harmonie rouge)” after Matisse at the last minute over-painted this weighty, meditative interior red.

“La Desserte” hangs opposite “L’Atelier Rose” in a gallery of a dozen of Matisse’s riskiest prewar experiments. “La Capucines à ‘La Danse II” repeats his own whirling figures from Shchukin’s panels, competing with the natural growth of flowers. “Nature morte au châle de Seville”, an ornamental still life taking rhythm from patterns of shawl and tablecloth, must have struck a particular chord with Shchukin the textile merchant. I cannot remember a more exhilarating Matisse display anywhere: a reason alone to visit the Fondation, and a monument to the richest artist-collector relationship in modern times.

