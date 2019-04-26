Over a quarter of the UK’s small businesses believe the levy system introduced to fund apprenticeship programmes has made it harder to run workplace training, the body that represents small businesses has said.

Although small businesses are exempt from paying the levy, and have 95 per cent of their apprenticeship training costs covered under the scheme, they employ 87 per cent of all apprentices,according to the Federation of Small Businesses.

A survey of FSB members found that 27 per cent of those that had run apprenticeships felt the levy system, which was introduced in April 2017, had made it harder to operate training schemes because of overly restrictive rules.

The number of new apprenticeships has dropped significantly since the new scheme was introduced as part of government efforts to overhaul workplace training. Under the levy, employers with annual payrolls over £3m set aside an equivalent of 0.5 per cent of their total wage bill each year to fund workplace training.

The decline has been particularly high for intermediate and advanced level schemes, which are aimed at school leavers, where apprenticeship starts have fallen by 45 per cent and 13 per cent respectively since 2015-16.

According to the survey, the biggest challenges facing businesses include recruiting people who meet the new standards, finding the management time to run the schemes and meeting the requirement for new apprentices to spend a fifth of their working week in training.

“Unless urgent action is taken we are in serious danger of making apprenticeships unaffordable for many of our small firms,” said Mike Cherry, FSB national chairman.

“If apprenticeships become a privilege only for those that can afford them, we will worsen persistent skills shortages and gaps that are damaging growth and productivity.”

The FSB is calling on the government to make it easier for businesses that are under the levy threshold to access the funding pot and to create financial incentives to encourage businesses that have never hired an apprentice to start using them.

“Small businesses need more support like this if they are to continue to be the champions of apprenticeships,” Mr Cherry said.

The survey findings come despite reforms this month that allowed businesses paying the levy to share up to 25 per cent of their contribution with smaller companies, and a drop in the share of apprenticeship costs that must be paid by small employers from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.

Affordability remains an issue for many small firms, with some 41 per cent of those surveyed by the FSB claiming that the cost of recruiting and training apprentices had increased since the levy started.

The National Audit Office, the government spending watchdog, last month warned that the levy pot might soon be insufficient to meet the total apprenticeship bill because the proportion of the money spent on more expensive higher level apprenticeships, such as MBAs has increased significantly under the new system.

Anne Milton, the education minister responsible for apprenticeships, said in an interview with the Financial Times that employers could be forced to pay more towards the levy if an overspend occurred.