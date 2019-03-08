Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive, is stepping down from his role as head of White House communications after just nine months, to join the President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

In a statement, Mr Shine said he was “looking forward to working on President Trump’s re-election campaign” and also “spending more time with my family”.

Mr Trump said Mr Shine had done “an outstanding job”. He added: “We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 presidential campaign, where he will be totally involved.”

It was not immediately clear what role Mr Shine would play in Mr Trump’s campaign, or what had sparked his sudden departure, nor who would fill his shoes.

Mr Shine, who was co-president at Fox News, was Mr Trump’s fifth communications director in his just over two years in office. The post was previously filled by Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days, and Hope Hicks, Mr Trump’s longtime campaign aide who left last year.

The high turnover in the role highlights the unusual nature of the job under Mr Trump, a president who has been more hands-on in his messaging and press strategy than most of his predecessors. That reality has often put those who work beneath him in a difficult position.

While Mr Shine had been expected to play a visible role when he took on the communications job last year, he has instead remained mainly behind the scenes. Mr Shine was not among the administration officials who travelled with the president to his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un last week.

The executive’s hiring last year underscored the close links between the Trump administration and Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News — a relationship that came under scrutiny this week following a report in the New Yorker that detailed the ways in which the cable network and its coverage had become a mouthpiece for Mr Trump and shaped his positions.

Mr Shine had worked at Fox since its launch more than 20 years ago. He resigned from the network in May 2017 during the fallout over sexual harassment allegations against multiple Fox personalities, including Mr Shine’s longtime ally Roger Ailes, the network’s late chairman and founder.

While Fox has played down the relationships that the network’s executives and stars have with the White House and Mr Trump personally, many of the most prominent people in the Trump orbit have come from the Murdoch empire.

In at least one instance, the relationship has worked the other way, too. Ms Hicks, Mr Shine’s predecessor in the White House communications job, joined Fox as its parent company’s chief communications officer last year.