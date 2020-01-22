John Manzoni, the former oil executive who became a senior Whitehall mandarin, is to step down as chief executive of the civil service in the summer in the midst of a big upheaval in the way government is run.

Government officials insisted Sir John’s departure was not linked to the shake-up of Whitehall being proposed by Dominic Cummings, prime minister Boris Johnson’s influential chief adviser.

“John’s contract was up in October 2019 but he agreed to stay on a bit longer to oversee the transition to a new government,” said one official. “He’s stepping down in the summer but there’s no great back-story.”

Sir John’s decision to step down, first reported by Sky News, comes as Mr Cummings prepares to shake-up Whitehall by bringing in more experts — including scientists and data experts — to work alongside civil servants.

Mr Cummings has invited “assorted weirdos” to apply for jobs in Downing Street while he is also trying to move civil servants and departmental functions out of London to other parts of the UK.

Sir John, 60, who has held his post since October 2014, has been leading efforts to make the civil service more efficient — including improving procurement processes, a particular bugbear for Mr Cummings — and digital services.

As chief executive of the civil service he works alongside Mark Sedwill, cabinet secretary, who has formed a close working relationship with Mr Cummings. Sir John is also permanent secretary of the Cabinet Office and attends cabinet meetings.

The former oilman was previously chief executive of Talisman Energy and held senior roles during a 24-year career at BP.

Alex Chisholm, permanent secretary at the business department and former chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, has been tipped as a possible successor, as has Claire Moriarty, permanent secretary at the soon-to-be-disbanded Department for Exiting the EU.