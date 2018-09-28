What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Organised chaos at Paco Rabanne

Julien Dossena’s SS19 had the flavour of the souk: medallion belts and a melange of fabrications. After the simplicity of his previous collection, Dossena’s layered fabrications — knitted lurex, floral silks, tie-dye T-shirt, sari skirt embroidery, silver quilting, brocade crop-tops, pale grey suiting, chainmail — came as quite a surprise. It could have been too much. But Dossena kept things in check with a strict, narrow line.

Paco Rabanne © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Paco Rabanne © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Paco Rabanne © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Chloé — I wanna be in your gang

Neither overly conceptual nor complicated, Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s Chloé has some of that same magic that won Phoebe Philo’s Celine a cult-like following. She represents things — artsy, French, bohemian — to aspire to, and in buying her collections, you’re part of the gang.

Chloé © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Chloé © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Ramsay-Levi wanted the collection to recall summer vacations and the souvenirs one picks up en route. There was a bazaar’s-worth of trinkets: cork-soled croc sandals, golden cuffs that clasped the ankle, pendants, big dangly earrings and stacks and stacks of rings.

Chloé © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Chloé © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Saint Laurent — ready, Hedi, go

On Friday, Hedi Slimane will show his first Celine collection. But his presence was felt earlier in the week at Saint Laurent — the house he helped to reinvent before his departure in 2016. His successor, Anthony Vaccarello, has largely followed the codes laid down by Slimane: his SS19 collection featured teeny slim-fit tailoring, rock-star leathers, denim, sparkly cocktail dresses and stacked platform soles.

Saint Laurent © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Saint Laurent © Jason Lloyd-Evans

So far it’s served him well — the business has continued to grow in double digits. But what happens when Slimane brings his brand of West Coast rock’n’roll loucheness to Celine? Is Paris big enough for the both of them?

Saint Laurent © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Saint Laurent © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Tripping the light fantastic at Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s SS19 show was staged in vast, petal-strewn shed at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse, where models were accompanied by bodystockinged dancers directed by Israeli choreographer Sharon Eyal. “I try to speak more about the experience and less about the clothes,” said Chiuri. “Because that is what fashion is today.”

Dior © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Dior © Jason Lloyd-Evans

It was certainly an experience. It’s just a shame the collection wasn’t as light on its feet. Chiuri’s classic reinterpretation of dancewear for modern life — flesh-coloured dresses, pleated jersey, petals, feathers and artisanal tulles — was pretty, but not spectacular.

Dior © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Gucci — making Paris weird again

Alessandro Michele’s magpie mind never ceases to surprise. This season, he offered a jumble of bright lamé metallics, nightclub Lycras, 1970s-inflected suiting, normcore basics, slogan T-shirts, acid-coloured cocktail gowns, Dolly Parton-tribute jackets, woolly hats, webby legging and all things in between.

Gucci © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Gucci © Jason Lloyd-Evans

And his show was itself a piece of theatre. Halfway through, Jane Birkin rose from the audience to sing “Baby Alone in Babylone”, the title track of her 1983 album. “In life, we have breaks,” Michele said, explaining the interlude. “I tried to introduce the flow of life.”

Gucci © Jason Lloyd-Evans

For more trends and all of our fashion week coverage, visit ft.com/womenswear.

Follow @FTStyle on Twitter or @financialtimesfashion on Instagram to find out about our latest stories first. Subscribe to FT Life on YouTube for the latest FT Weekend videos