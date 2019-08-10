Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The prime minister and his aides have made it known they’re ready to force through leaving the EU with or without a deal, even if MPs collapse his government. Is this a bluff, and will it work? Plus, we discuss Labour’s position on forming a caretaker government and whether it is now aligned with the Scottish nationalists. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Miranda Green, Robert Shrimsley and Mure Dickie. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Salome Pkhaladze.

