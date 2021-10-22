Flip the switch: convertible fashion buys
Akris reversible shearling Ai bag, £1,630, net-a-porter.com
Loro Piana leather-trimmed cashmere-mix reversible Jimi jacket, £4,865, net-a-porter.com
Christopher Esber convertible dress, £585, net-a-porter.com
Parts of Four modular candle totem #5, £544
Bottega Veneta convertible leather knee boots, £1,375
Stand Studio reversible faux-leather and faux-shearling Jamie coat, £250, modesens.com
Senia gold-vermeil and silver modular Infinity earrings, $250
Prada reversible denim bucket hat, £420
Herno reversible Eufrate jacket, £396
Lanvin convertible gold- and rhodium-plated cufflinks, £255, mrporter.com
Giorgio Armani pre-owned reversible belt, £308, farfetch.com
Altuzarra reversible shearling and leather bag, £1,560, net-a-porter.com
Amura modular Lapis E010 sofa, $2,700, 1stdibs.com
Balenciaga denim-trimmed wool midi skirt, £975, matchesfashion.com
Fendi convertible cotton canvas hat, £1,250, net-a-porter.com
Mateo convertible gold and malachite earrings, $550
Giuseppe Zanotti leather boots, £628, farfetch.com
Diesel reversible trucker jacket, £495, farfetch.com
Isabel Marant convertible cotton-twill trousers, £495
Pearl Octopuss.y convertible gold-plated, crystal and faux-pearl necklace, £275, net-a-porter.com
Oliver Peoples Sheldrake sunglasses clip, £110
Alexander McQueen convertible leather Manta bag, £1,190, mrporter.com
Lemaire layered trousers, £670, lyst.co.uk
