Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Akris reversible shearling Ai bag, £1,630, net-a-porter.com

Loro Piana leather-trimmed cashmere-mix reversible Jimi jacket, £4,865, net-a-porter.com

Christopher Esber convertible dress, £585, net-a-porter.com

Parts of Four modular candle totem #5, £544

Bottega Veneta convertible leather knee boots, £1,375

Stand Studio reversible faux-leather and faux-shearling Jamie coat, £250, modesens.com

Senia gold-vermeil and silver modular Infinity earrings, $250

Prada reversible denim bucket hat, £420

Herno reversible Eufrate jacket, £396

Lanvin convertible gold- and rhodium-plated cufflinks, £255, mrporter.com

Giorgio Armani pre-owned reversible belt, £308, farfetch.com

Altuzarra reversible shearling and leather bag, £1,560, net-a-porter.com

Amura modular Lapis E010 sofa, $2,700, 1stdibs.com

Balenciaga denim-trimmed wool midi skirt, £975, matchesfashion.com

Fendi convertible cotton canvas hat, £1,250, net-a-porter.com

Mateo convertible gold and malachite earrings, $550

Giuseppe Zanotti leather boots, £628, farfetch.com

Diesel reversible trucker jacket, £495, farfetch.com

Isabel Marant convertible cotton-twill trousers, £495

Pearl Octopuss.y convertible gold-plated, crystal and faux-pearl necklace, £275, net-a-porter.com

Oliver Peoples Sheldrake sunglasses clip, £110

Alexander McQueen convertible leather Manta bag, £1,190, mrporter.com

Lemaire layered trousers, £670, lyst.co.uk

Get alerts on Shopping and gifts when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.