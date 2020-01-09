Print this page

Harry Potter will turn 40 in the year 2020, but has he been a wizard with his finances? Presenter James Pickford speculates on his fictional fortune with Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance at Interactive investor - plus we look at the financial impact of a Dry January, and where to find the best deals on gym membership.

