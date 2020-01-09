Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Harry Potter will turn 40 in the year 2020, but has he been a wizard with his finances? Presenter James Pickford speculates on his fictional fortune with Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance at Interactive investor - plus we look at the financial impact of a Dry January, and where to find the best deals on gym membership.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.