Harry Potter will turn 40 in the year 2020, but has he been a wizard with his finances? Presenter James Pickford speculates on his fictional fortune with Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance at Interactive investor - plus we look at the financial impact of a Dry January, and where to find the best deals on gym membership.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT Money Show podcast when a new story is published