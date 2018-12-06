FT Series

Christmas Gift Guide 2018

From a monogrammed trunk to a box of After Eights, the world’s most stylish people share their seasonal gift ideas
© FT / Cole Wilson
Emilia Wickstead: ‘I’m a very picky shopper’

The designer loves to give more than to receive — but wouldn’t say no to a Cartier watch

Joe and Charlie Casely-Hayford: ‘All men need a trouser press’

The designer father and son keep it engagingly old school

Violetta Kassapi: ‘I only give presents I want for myself’

From floral tights to face masks, the stylist and designer will be gifting a few of her favourite things

Camille Bidault-Waddington: ‘Don’t be a space invader’

The French stylist is trying to be more festive this year. Just don’t force her to buy anyone a present

Derek Blasberg: ‘If it isn’t moving, monogram it’

YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty partnerships says the best presents should have your name all over them