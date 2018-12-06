FT Series Christmas Gift Guide 2018 From a monogrammed trunk to a box of After Eights, the world’s most stylish people share their seasonal gift ideas © FT / Cole Wilson Emilia Wickstead: ‘I’m a very picky shopper’ The designer loves to give more than to receive — but wouldn’t say no to a Cartier watch Thursday, 6 December, 2018 Joe and Charlie Casely-Hayford: ‘All men need a trouser press’ The designer father and son keep it engagingly old school Thursday, 6 December, 2018 Violetta Kassapi: ‘I only give presents I want for myself’ From floral tights to face masks, the stylist and designer will be gifting a few of her favourite things Thursday, 6 December, 2018 Camille Bidault-Waddington: ‘Don’t be a space invader’ The French stylist is trying to be more festive this year. Just don’t force her to buy anyone a present Thursday, 6 December, 2018 Derek Blasberg: ‘If it isn’t moving, monogram it’ YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty partnerships says the best presents should have your name all over them Thursday, 6 December, 2018