Photography by Umit Savaci. Styling by Brian Conway. Model, Chawntell Kulkarni

© Umit Savaci
© Umit Savaci
© Umit Savaci
© Umit Savaci

Loewe pompom-embellished suede blazer and matching trousers, both POA. Salvatore Ferragamo nappa leather F-Heel shoes, £625. Yuzefi leather Dinner Roll bag, £350

Harry Winston platinum and round- and marquise-cut diamond Lariat necklace, POA

© Umit Savaci

Dior cannage-leather Pearl Lady Dior bag, £4,300

© Umit Savaci

Roksanda nappa-leather Knotted boots, POA

© Umit Savaci
© Umit Savaci
© Umit Savaci
© Umit Savaci

Bottega Veneta stretch macramé trench coat, macramé top, stretch-latex trousers, ankle boots (just seen), and leather Tassel bag, all POA

Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier leather Sport Lux loafers, £890

© Umit Savaci

Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti leather Capucines MM bag, £3,950. Del Core leather shoes, POA

© Umit Savaci

Boodles platinum, diamond and tanzanite Sweet Pea ring, £24,500, platinum, rose-gold and diamond Maymay ring (right), £25,000, and platinum, diamond and tsavorite Wonderland Paisley ring (just seen), £20,000. Gucci feather muff, £3,430 for pair

© Umit Savaci

Salvatore Ferragamo rubberised clogs, £850

Model, Chawntell Kulkarni at Storm Models. Casting, Savas Hayri at Eye Productions. Hair and make-up, Maarit Niemela at Bryant Artists. Set design, Gozde Kublay. Surfaces, Maya Angeli. Photographer’s assistant, Emre Cakir. Stylist’s assistants, Antoni Jankowski and Rebecca Coad. Production, Seven Six 

