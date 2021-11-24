Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Loewe pompom-embellished suede blazer and matching trousers, both POA. Salvatore Ferragamo nappa leather F-Heel shoes, £625. Yuzefi leather Dinner Roll bag, £350
Harry Winston platinum and round- and marquise-cut diamond Lariat necklace, POA
Dior cannage-leather Pearl Lady Dior bag, £4,300
Roksanda nappa-leather Knotted boots, POA
Bottega Veneta stretch macramé trench coat, macramé top, stretch-latex trousers, ankle boots (just seen), and leather Tassel bag, all POA
Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier leather Sport Lux loafers, £890
Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti leather Capucines MM bag, £3,950. Del Core leather shoes, POA
Boodles platinum, diamond and tanzanite Sweet Pea ring, £24,500, platinum, rose-gold and diamond Maymay ring (right), £25,000, and platinum, diamond and tsavorite Wonderland Paisley ring (just seen), £20,000. Gucci feather muff, £3,430 for pair
Salvatore Ferragamo rubberised clogs, £850
Model, Chawntell Kulkarni at Storm Models. Casting, Savas Hayri at Eye Productions. Hair and make-up, Maarit Niemela at Bryant Artists. Set design, Gozde Kublay. Surfaces, Maya Angeli. Photographer’s assistant, Emre Cakir. Stylist’s assistants, Antoni Jankowski and Rebecca Coad. Production, Seven Six
