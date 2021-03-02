Two senior Democratic lawmakers warn against extending looser rules for American lenders

Two senior Democratic lawmakers have warned the Federal Reserve that it would be a “grave error” to extend looser capital requirements for US banks. ExxonMobil appointed two new board directors on Monday to placate activist shareholders and the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday. Plus, the FT’s global media editor Alex Barker looks back on Rupert Murdoch’s media empire and what succession looks like for the mogul.





Democratic senators call for tougher capital requirements for US banks

Exxon adds two board directors in wake of activist pressure

Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to jail for corruption

Rupert Murdoch at 90: Fox, succession and ‘one more big play’

