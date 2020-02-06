Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury secretary, warned that the US economy will probably not reach the 3 per cent growth rate this year forecast by the Trump administration, citing Boeing’s 737 Max woes and the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Mnuchin said that the US government was “slightly” lowering its economic projections for 2020, in an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday, just two days after President Donald Trump hailed “incredible” economic achievements in his State of the Union address to Congress.

The US Treasury secretary placed most of the blame for the downgrade on Boeing, the aircraft maker whose flagship short-haul plane, the 737 Max, has been grounded because of safety issues after two deadly crashes.

“I think we would have hit 3 per cent, but, again, Boeing has had a big impact on our exports, being the largest exporter. I think that could be 50 basis points or not more,” said Mr Mnuchin.

He said that the coronavirus outbreak enveloping China could also deliver a hit to the US economy, although the scale of the negative effect would become clearer in the coming weeks.

“There’s no question that the virus will have some impact on global growth and some impact on the US. But again, we’re very focused on the president delivering jobs and delivering wage growth,” said Mr Mnuchin.

In its economic and budgetary projections in July last year, the White House said it was expecting US economic output to grow at a pace of 3.2 per cent in 2019, slowing slightly to 3.1 per cent in 2020.

Last year’s forecast turned out to be far too rosy, as US economic growth slowed from 2.9 per cent in 2018 to 2.3 per cent in 2019. The IMF last month forecast US economic growth of 2 per cent in 2020, and Federal Reserve officials expected the same in projections released in December.

Speaking on Thursday, Robert Kaplan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said he was expecting “solid” growth of 2.25 per cent this year, noting Boeing and the coronavirus crisis as risks, while pointing to easing trade tensions as a positive factor.

Despite slowing growth, Mr Trump has placed his economic record at the heart of his bid for re-election in November, counting on low unemployment, strong equity markets and resilient consumer spending to persuade voters to give him four more years in the White House.

“We are advancing with unbridled optimism and lifting high our citizens of every race, colour, religion and creed,” Mr Trump told lawmakers. However, Democrats retorted that the US president had simply prolonged the long US economic expansion that began under Barack Obama, while many of his policies, such as sweeping 2017 tax cuts, only benefited the wealthy.

Moreover, the US president’s claims of reviving industrial America are likely to ring hollow in rust belt states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Manufacturing employment there has shrunk over the past year, as the global economy took a hit partly because of Mr Trump’s trade war with China. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, tore up Mr Trump's State of the Union speech, labelling it a “manifesto of mistruths”.



Last month, the US and China agreed to a partial truce in their trade war, with a “phase one” deal set to take effect next week. China said on Thursday it would move to cut some of its own retaliatory tariffs ahead of the implementation of the agreement, offering a new olive branch to Washington.

But there are doubts about Beijing’s ability to meet certain commitments under the agreement, including $200bn in new purchases of US goods, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which could become a sticking point between the two countries.